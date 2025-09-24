With September nearing its conclusion, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight, backed by its enormous decentralized app ecosystem and continued leadership within the smart contract space. With Ethereum (ETH) providing the security of a leading altcoin, investors who want stronger growth opportunities are increasingly looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  Still at stage 6 of its […]With September nearing its conclusion, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight, backed by its enormous decentralized app ecosystem and continued leadership within the smart contract space. With Ethereum (ETH) providing the security of a leading altcoin, investors who want stronger growth opportunities are increasingly looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  Still at stage 6 of its […]

Top Altcoins to Watch This Week as September Nears an End

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 01:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004487+2.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004848-0.36%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2086-11.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,150.58-0.39%

With September nearing its conclusion, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight, backed by its enormous decentralized app ecosystem and continued leadership within the smart contract space. With Ethereum (ETH) providing the security of a leading altcoin, investors who want stronger growth opportunities are increasingly looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

Still at stage 6 of its presale at $0.035, MUTM is constructing a lending-and-borrowing protocol with actual utility and much higher upside in its nascent stage.  Mutuum Finance has already secured over $16.2 million and gained over 16,500 holders making it among the most scrutinized tokens going into the last week of the month.

Ethereum Trades Near $4,530 as September Winds Down

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,530, and recent price action has hovered between $4,475 and $4,600. Technical indicators show relative strength following ongoing growth in its smart contract platform and picking up adoption of layer-2 scaling technology. Resistance is forming in the $4,800–$5,000 zone, while support appears to be present in the $4,200–$4,400 zone. While ETH remains a pillar asset to decentralized finance and application infrastructure, some investors are pitting its potential returns against new DeFi project Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Skyrockets in Presale

MUTM round 6 presale is increasing very fast. It has crossed $16.2 million and has over 16,500 holders. Individuals who will purchase in this round will be able to generate huge profits when the token hits the market. Mutuum Finance is developing a robust ecosystem, and stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Mutuum Finance has also collaborated with CertiK to create a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to drive the security of the platform. The program invites security developers, white-hat hackers, and researchers to submit bugs found in the project. The bugs are effort-based and risk-based; critical, major, minor, and low. The initiative is important for the project as user balances are secured and the trust of investors is turbo-powered.

Mutuum Finance’s vision is to progress the horizon of the current DeFi ecosystem. The project has an early bird token giveaway that awards $100,000 MUTM with 10 users set to be provided with $10,000 MUTM.

The protocol is key on illiquidity management and is market risk aversionary, and therefore close levels, liquidation levels, and incentives for the liquidator exist. Asset volatility impacts Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and liquidation rules directly: the more volatile an asset, the riskier parameters, the tighter lending rules there might be. Other than that, the reserve multipliers are risk-weighted against the assets and make sure that the protocol is stable, secure, and robust in any type of market.

Mutuum Finance is also building a passive lending and borrowing protocol enabled by active management of capital and providing the facility of lending against securitized coins piles to the borrowers. It makes use of stability algorithm based platform and interest rate optimisation algorithm based on efficiency drivers and long-term capital utilisation resilience.

The Top Crypto to Watch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a top altcoin to watch at the end of September, offering far more upside than established veterans like Ethereum (ETH). Stage 6 presale tokens are available for $0.035, with over $16.2M raised and 16,500+ holders already have scooped up tokens. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and risk-managed lending protocols, MUTM offers security and utility. As ETH remains steady at $4,530, MUTM’s potential for long-term growth at this initial phase places it as one of the best DeFi deals this month. Purchase your tokens today before the presale rate climbs higher.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership