Top American Entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin Will Remain King

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/08/21 22:57
RealLink
Bitcoin
Moonveil
TOP Network
Wink
Popular American entrepreneur and founder of Professional Capital Management, Anthony Pompliano, emphasizes Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market, stating that BTC will continue to remain the king.  Pompliano made the bold assertion today during his appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, while pushing back on the old ‘blockchain, not Bitcoin’ narrative, which was popular during the 2016-2017 cycle.  Blockchain, Not Bitcoin Narrative, Has Been Disproven, BTC Remains King  For context, the “blockchain, not Bitcoin” narrative suggests that blockchain technology is more valuable than Bitcoin itself, given its broader applications in areas like real-world asset tokenization and supply chain management.  In Pompliano’s view, this argument has been disproven over the years, with Bitcoin proving itself to be the king. He emphasized that Bitcoin has been the dominant force in the digital asset ecosystem, adding that it will continue to maintain this position.  He acknowledged that the current Bitcoin market has enormous opportunities, with some interested in generating yield and betting on the infrastructure. However, he affirmed that other people want to hold the underlying asset–Bitcoin.  The prominent entrepreneur suggested that the splitting of investor capital across different strategies and assets increases market volatility.  Why People Invest in Bitcoin ETFs  When asked about capital flowing into Bitcoin ETFs versus direct Bitcoin purchases, he argued that the distinction is largely irrelevant. He suggested that people, particularly traditional investors who cannot buy Bitcoin directly, will opt for ETFs tied to the cryptocurrency.  Interestingly, he finds it fascinating that some large Bitcoin holders are now converting their coins to BTC ETFs. Pompliano explained that the rationale behind this conversion is that ETF funds are secured by professional custodians, making them harder to steal than assets stored in personal wallets.  Despite several large holders converting their Bitcoins to ETFs for security purposes, Pompliano does not expect this to be the norm. Pompliano, who considers Bitcoin the new S&P 500, believes several community members will still be advocating for self-custody under the “not your keys, not your coins” mantra.  This phrase encourages investors to prioritize safeguarding their private keys themselves to have full control of their assets.

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
Juneo Supernet
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
RWAX
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
Helium Mobile
Cross The Ages
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
