Discover the top crypto coins 2025 to watch before October, including BlockDAG, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) price forecast, and XRP (XRP) price prediction with major catalysts ahead.Discover the top crypto coins 2025 to watch before October, including BlockDAG, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) price forecast, and XRP (XRP) price prediction with major catalysts ahead.

Top Crypto Coins 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, XRP & More Set to Move Big This October

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/19 21:59
Solana
SOL$237.57-4.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08517-3.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-5.92%
XRP
XRP$3.0039-2.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

October may become a turning point across crypto, with multiple projects aligning major catalysts. Ethereum is hovering near $4,500 with a potential breakout to $5,000. Shiba Inu trades around $0.000012, teasing a possible run if recent governance and burn moves bear fruit. XRP is testing its ceiling at $3.10–$3.20 as legal clarity gives it long-term fuel. Solana sits in a tug-of-war between high usage and high congestion, feeding speculation on the next leg up. 

But standing firmly above them all is BlockDAG, on track for a major deployment event on October 1. With $410 million raised, over 26.5 billion BDAG sold, and a presale ROI already at 2,900%, its current $0.0013 price is frozen, ending in 24 hours despite the official batch price being $0.03. If you’re searching for the top crypto coins 2025, these five deserve your radar right now.

BlockDAG: Oct 1 BDAG Deployment Event Could Shift the Presale Curve

BlockDAG is the only project on this list with a confirmed infrastructure milestone tied directly to a specific date. On October 1, the project launches its full BDAG Deployment Event, which includes active chain-miner synchronization, a real-time Dashboard V4 update, and structural shifts in the presale dynamics. 

This is where speculation turns into validation. Already, BlockDAG has shipped over 19,000 physical X-series miners, and more than 3 million daily users are mining BDAG through the X1 mobile app. All of this feeds into the project’s Proof-of-Engagement model, rewarding actual user activity, not just capital.

With $410 million raised in the presale, over 26.5 billion BDAG sold, and the coin still available at just $0.0013 ending in the next 24 hours, despite its current official price being $0.03, early investors are locking in up to 2,900% ROI since batch one. If any project fits the criteria for top crypto coins 2025, BlockDAG has already proven itself. The Deployment Event is expected to usher in the “Mainnet Prequel” era, which may turn passive interest into explosive demand.

Ethereum: $5,000 in Sight as Institutional Flows Accelerate

Ethereum continues to hold firm near the $4,500 mark, with bulls watching closely for a move to $5,000. This next leg up may be driven by institutional activity rather than retail speculation. Spot ETH ETFs remain a strong possibility as U.S. regulators soften their stance, while L2 ecosystems like Base and Arbitrum deepen Ethereum’s real-world use. 

Moreover, daily gas usage remains high, and NFT volumes, while off their peak, are still meaningful. Ethereum isn’t offering the largest percentage upside, but its upside may carry more certainty than other majors.

As part of the top crypto coins 2025, Ethereum's appeal lies in its proven utility and expanding reach. A confirmed breakout beyond $5,000 could act as a catalyst for the broader altcoin market, just as the October wave of activity begins. 

Shiba Inu: Burn Rates and Governance Fuel Breakout Potential

Currently consolidating near $0.000012, Shiba Inu is trading in a tight band that historically precedes movement. What’s different this time is the governance overhaul and an increasingly aggressive burn mechanism. 

Over the past few weeks, SHIB has increased its burn rate significantly, with millions of tokens removed from circulation on a rolling basis. This has added speculative fuel to the fire, especially as developers tease further updates to Shibarium, the project’s L2 scaling solution.

The meme coin no longer functions on hype alone, it’s leaning into utility and governance. While SHIB carries inherent volatility, the structure being built around it could justify inclusion among the top crypto coins 2025. If price breaks above local resistance, the move could be sharp.

XRP: Legal Clarity Sets the Stage, But Price Waits for a Catalyst

Despite gaining strong regulatory footing over the last few months, XRP has hovered flat near $3.10 to $3.20. Still, legal clarity has positioned the project to finally re-enter the U.S. market with confidence, opening the door to banking partnerships and fintech integrations that were paused during the legal uncertainty.

The XRP (XRP) price prediction remains heavily tied to external headlines, either large-scale adoption moves or legal finality. Once either hits, the price action could finally break out of its stagnation. XRP is still a top 10 coin by market cap and its large community and legacy use case put it on many watchlists as one of the top crypto coins 2025.

Solana: High Usage, High Friction, High Expectations

Solana is riding renewed institutional and developer interest, particularly in DeFi and NFTs. Its daily active wallets and DeFi TVL have rebounded, with increased usage among Solana-native dApps. However, Solana still struggles with periodic network congestion and elevated fees during peak demand. 

Still, the Solana (SOL) price forecast suggests upside if the network can address these issues before Q4. SOL’s current trading pattern is choppy, but a confirmed breakout above previous highs could set up a run fueled by fresh capital and multi-chain support. 

Between NFTs, DeFi, and real-world applications, Solana continues to make a case for inclusion among the top crypto coins 2025, especially if it delivers smoother performance ahead of year-end.

October Could Define 2025’s Crypto Front-Runners

The crypto space often moves in cycles, but October is shaping up to be a defining month with key catalysts stacked across major tokens. Ethereum’s push toward $5,000, SHIB’s governance progress, and XRP’s legal momentum all represent macro-shifting events. 

However, BlockDAG stands out by offering infrastructure validation, user-scale mining, and a gamified Proof-of-Engagement model, all scheduled to unfold on October 1. With over $410 million raised and a presale ROI of 2,900%, it’s not speculative hype; it’s traction with receipts. 

For those looking to identify the top crypto coins 2025 before the next run-up, this shortlist provides a timely starting point. Don’t wait until the charts reflect what October may confirm.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Highlights: A massive golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin drew attention near the U.S. Capitol. Organisers said the sculpture reflects Trump’s influence on the growing cryptocurrency market. The installation appeared the same day the Federal Reserve cut interest rates slightly. A giant golden statue of former President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was revealed outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. The statue was streamed live on Pump.fun, a well-known site for launching meme tokens. The statue, towering at 12 feet, was positioned opposite Union Square on the National Mall in Washington, DC, within walking distance of Capitol Hill and about a mile from the White House. Its central location ensured visibility to visitors and media alike. Tribute to our savior. pic.twitter.com/I03fRJnmDq — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 17, 2025 Golden Trump Statue Honors Crypto Support According to a website tied to the stunt, the display honours Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Organisers organized the display, which serves as both a political tribute and a nod to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies.  Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organisers, told local media, “This is a statement, this is to show everybody that without the president, we could never have had this mass adoption of Bitcoin, of cryptocurrencies, of all these big institutions buying Bitcoin. It shows that’s the future and this is our thank you, our statement, to the president.” Zaghdoudi added that the statue symbolises the view that Trump’s encouragement helped institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market. A livestream showed that artists crafted the sculpture from high-density foam. The lightweight material allowed multiple people to carry it into position. Social media clips showed machines carving Trump’s head and workers lifting the figure into place. The organiser mentioned that the statue stands 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall. He expressed hope that Trump would “walk out there and see it,” not realizing the president was visiting the United Kingdom at the time. Bringing the heat irl #DJTGST pic.twitter.com/KQ0Cwe1kdp — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 15, 2025 Trump’s UK visit included high-profile meetings on tariffs, trade, and AI. Crypto leaders are urging him to support clearer digital asset rules, warning the UK could fall behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai. Trump-Linked Crypto Moves Gain Attention The timing of the statue coincided with a Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Lower borrowing costs are often favourable for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. Trump has repeatedly pushed Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, often using harsh words toward the Fed Chair.  BREAKING: Federal Reserve officially cuts interest rates by 25bps. pic.twitter.com/mDsK4XaPiB — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 17, 2025 Trump supported cryptocurrencies during his presidential campaign last year. His campaign got strong support from the crypto industry. His family also increased their involvement through World Liberty Financial Inc. World Liberty Financial joined the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, led by the Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to make the US a top cryptocurrency hub. Some critics worry about conflicts of interest with Trump cutting regulations. Crypto fans are excited, hoping for the next big crypto boom. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$3.128-0.57%
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.41%
Union
U$0.013936+0.23%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:42
Partager
Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

TLDR Coinbase launches USDC onchain lending with yields of up to 10.8% through Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. USDC lending feature is available in select markets with a wider rollout planned soon. The feature offers higher yields than Coinbase’s existing “USDC Rewards” program. Coinbase integrates DeFi with a user-friendly interface to simplify lending for mainstream users. [...] The post Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.1014-12.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001905-6.48%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/19 11:25
Partager
How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

Coral Protocol launches Remote Agents v1, enabling developers to deploy multi-agent software in minutes with blockchain payments and collaboration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-4.43%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03928-13.80%
Coral Protocol
CORAL$0.002047-2.57%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

Why Gradient Descent Converges (and Sometimes Doesn’t) in Neural Networks

VFX Token Hits $1M Faster Than Snorter, Etherchain, Remittix – Here’s What Happens Next