Top Crypto ICOs to Invest in This September 2025

September 2025 is expected to be a dynamic month for the crypto market, and there are new presales attracting a lot of attention. Although there are many new tokens competing for a share of the market, a few Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) stand out to investors.

Among them is Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), which is capturing the spotlight thanks to its projected 16,500% ROI. This is way higher than what investors are expecting from other ICOs, from Bitcoin Hyper to Maxi Doge.

Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX)

Moonshot MAGAX has quickly become one of the most talked-about ICOs this year. Unlike many meme coins that mostly depend on hype, MAGAX comes with a meme-to-earn ecosystem, where engagement on social media leads to incentives and rewards. This design has got many investors excited about its 2026 listing, gaining momentum for the presale.

Now at Stage 1, MAGAX is priced at $0.00027, which is the lowest it will ever be. By the next stage, the price would rise to $0.000293 and continue this way until it reaches $0.01500 in Stage 50. This is offering diverse investors a chance to buy in at the lowest price possible.

Analysts are pretty optimistic about MAGAX, especially since they expect it to grow by 16,500% after its listing. MAGAX makes this possible with its diverse utility and community backing. Features like deflationary tokenomics, community staking, and decentralized governance will boost its growth as the most promising ICO this September.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has gained a lot of attention as a Layer-2 smart contract platform for Bitcoin. It combines the ZK-rollups with the Solana Virtual Machine. This brings Solana-compatible apps into Bitcoin’s ecosystem.

The project has raised over $12 million so far, with the tokens priced between $0.0127 and $0.012975. Analysts expect HYPER to gain a lot of demand since it’s Bitcoin’s first smart contract layer. Projections suggest it could achieve 100x growth if the market cap expands.

BlockDAG (BDAG)

BlockDAG has been dominating the ICO landscape for a while, offering one of the largest presale hauls in recent memory. It raised more than $383 million across about 30 batches of the presale. Now, it is delivering over 2,600% ROI for the earliest Stage 1 traders.

As a Layer-1 blockchain, BDAG is blending Directed Acyclic Graph technology with proof-of-work. This will deliver up to 15,000 transactions per second and still maintain lower energy consumption. BDAG has also attracted audits from CertiK and Halbourne and has been sponsored by Inter Milan.

Web3 AI (WAI)

Web3 AI is standing out by combining AI with blockchain technology. Its presale has raised over $8.5 million, with the tokens currently priced at $0.000422. WAI expects to list its token at $0.005242.

The project also offers different AI-powered tools, including trading bots, scam detectors, portfolio managers, and yield optimizers. By combining data from multiple blockchains, exchanges, and social channels, WAI is expected to be the best place for crypto intelligence.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is another new entrant to the meme coin arena. The MAXI presale has raised over $1.5 million, with token prices climbing from $0.00025 to about $0.0002745.

MAXI stands out with its staking rewards, as this offers participants annual yields of up to 383% APY depending on lock-up periods. Although the long-term potential depends on the community, the presale progress is already pushing MAXI towards retail investors.

Although all five ICOs offer distinct opportunities, Moonshot MAGAX is the clear standout of September 2025. Analysts are predicting an ROI of up to 16,500%, way higher than what any other crypto is capable of. With its meme-to-earn model, deflationary tokenomics, and presale demand, MAGAX remains the top ICO to watch closely this month.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

