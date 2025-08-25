Top Crypto News this Week: Nvidia Earnings, $10 Million HUMA Unlocks, THORChain Upgrade, and More

This week, several crypto news stories will make headlines with potential implications for tokens within their respective ecosystems.

From Nvidia earnings to network upgrades and token unlocks, traders can protect their portfolios by front-running the following events this week.

Nvidia Q2 Earnings

AI crypto coin traders could witness market volatility this week, caused by anticipation for Nvidia earnings on Wednesday, August 27.

According to Bloomberg, Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to report $1.01 in adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal second quarter (Q2).

This would signify a 48% jump from the previous year, on revenue of more than $46 billion, up 54% from the same quarter a year ago.

The second quarter report will be out after the market closes on Wednesday, making it a focal point for investors this week.

As the world’s top chipmaker by market cap, Nvidia’s results are a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom, meaning impact on AI coins.

Nvidia earnings often drive AI-related crypto tokens like RNDR, FET, and AKT. Strong results fuel AI enthusiasm and speculative flows, while weak earnings risk dampens momentum across AI-linked crypto markets.

HeyAnon 1.0 Protocol Upgrade

Another crypto news item to watch this week is HeyAnon 1.0, one of the protocol’s biggest upgrades so far. Daniele Sesta announced it would happen this month, making it a key watch this week in crypto.

According to Daniele, it comes after months of work building the app’s foundation. While Daniel did not explicitly indicate the date of launch, recent posts suggest it will happen this week.

$10 Million HUMA Unlocks

HUMA token traders should also be alert, as Huma Finance plans to unlock $9.66 million in tokens on Tuesday, August 26.

Data on Tokenomist.ai shows the unlocks comprise 377.92 million HUMA tokens, accounting for 23.38% of its circulating supply.

HUMA Token Unlocks Schedule. Source: Tokenomist.ai

With token unlocks often seen as bearish catalysts, HUMA traders should brace for impact. Meanwhile, Huma Finance recently indicated that the May HUMA presale participants will see their tokens unlock today, August 25, at 12 PM UTC.

Notably, this pertains to tokens from the JUP stakers presale, which will be unlocked for claiming today. With HUMA trading for $0.02549 as of this writing, it is up by 3x relative to the presale price of $0.0075.

Polygon CEO To Reveal Roadmap

Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal could also make headlines this week, with the crypto executive expected to hold an AMA session. The Ask Me Anything session will take place on Reddit.

The network recently revealed that Nailwal will answer all your questions on Polygon, addressing the technical roadmap and overall vision, among other subjects.

Revelations during the AMA could influence MATIC price, which was trading for $0.24 as of this writing, down by almost 1% in the last 24 hours.

THORChain Upgrade

Polygon (MATIC) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

RUNE traders should also watch for the THORChain upgrade, due on August 28, only three days away.

It comes as the network runs three-week cycles, with new contracts hitting mainnet in every upgrade. The

The upgrade could inspire volatility for the RUNE token, which has been down by nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, to trade for $1.30 as of this writing.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-news-nvidia-huma-thorchain-polygon/