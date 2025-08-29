Top Crypto Pick 2025: Why Pepeto Could Surpass Hyperliquid, Cardano, and Solana

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/29 15:35
pepeto-sol-ada-hyperliquid

The post Top Crypto Pick 2025: Why Pepeto Could Surpass Hyperliquid, Cardano, and Solana appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Which crypto will lead this bull run and bring the kind of gains that change lives? With Bitcoin’s halving done and a new cycle starting, investors are looking for projects that combine timing, fundamentals, and strong communities. Cardano and Solana bring history, while Hyperliquid introduces new ideas in DeFi. But one name is rising fast. Pepeto (PEPETO), still in presale at just $0.000000149, has already raised over $6.4 million and is building real tools together with meme culture. The big question now is whether Pepeto can outshine the established names and become the breakout crypto of this bull run.

Cardano (ADA) Secure but Slow to Deliver

Cardano is known for its research-based approach and academic style. It launched smart contracts after long delays, and while its community has stayed loyal, adoption has been much slower than other chains. Many features took years to roll out, and the ecosystem has struggled to compete in areas like DeFi, NFTs, and memecoins where faster blockchains already dominate. Liquidity and daily activity are limited, and developer growth is smaller compared to rivals.

Because of this, Cardano is unlikely to lead this bull run. It may work for patient long-term holders, but it does not have the speed or excitement needed to win in a market that rewards rapid growth.

Hyperliquid (HLP) Promising Tech, Unproven Market Position

Hyperliquid is still a very new project in decentralized trading. It promotes zero gas fees and an on-chain matching engine, but similar features are already being developed by bigger players. So far adoption is very limited, and it has to compete with much larger names like dYdX and GMX that already dominate this space. The HLP token is mostly speculative and its value depends on adoption that has not yet been proven. Compared to Pepeto, which already shows traction before launch, Hyperliquid looks like a weaker option for investors in this cycle.

Solana (SOL) High Speed, High Risk

Solana is known for its fast and cheap transactions, making it popular for NFTs, DeFi, and token launches. But its weaknesses are clear. The network has faced repeated outages that stopped activity, raising doubts about long-term trust. Its ecosystem is filled with pump-and-dump tokens that collapse quickly, creating volatility and keeping serious money away. With a large market cap already, even a 500% move would be difficult, leaving little chance for outsized gains this cycle.

This is why many investors are moving away from Solana and toward projects like Pepeto that mix meme culture with real infrastructure and room to grow.

PEPETO (PEPETO) Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Why do analysts say Pepeto is the project most likely to lead this bull run? Because it brings the hype, community, and culture of meme coins while adding real products that others lack.

Pepeto is already one of the strongest presales of 2025. At $0.000000149, buyers secure billions of tokens at entry-level prices. Over $6.4 million has already been raised, with analysts expecting even more. Staking rewards are at 237% APY, giving early buyers both passive income and the chance to position before Tier 1 listings.

Called the God of Frogs and rumored to be linked to an ex PEPE founder, Pepeto combines meme energy with working tools. PepetoSwap delivers zero fee trading, and PepetoBridge enables safe cross chain transfers. Tokenomics are fair with no trading tax, no team wallets, and contracts audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, giving security rarely found in meme coins.

The math shows the potential. A $20,000 presale buy secures more than 135 billion tokens. If Pepeto reaches PEPE’s current price of $0.00001003, that stake would be worth $1.35 million. At double PEPE’s price it becomes $2.7 million, and at five times it could exceed $6.7 million. Many analysts see this outcome as realistic in 2025, and it is why Pepeto is being called one of the few projects with genuine 100% to 200% potential in this bull run.

For those who missed Shiba Inu in 2021 or PEPE in 2023, Pepeto is seen as a second chance, only this time backed by audits, live products, and a fast-growing global community.

Final Takeaways

In a cycle where fast moves bring the biggest rewards, Pepeto is more than just another presale. It is one of those rare early opportunities that come before the masses arrive. While Cardano and Solana face limits and Hyperliquid is still untested, Pepeto combines meme culture with audited infrastructure, fair tokenomics, and tools designed for real adoption. At $0.000000149 with over $6.4 million raised and 237% APY staking already running, the upside compared to risk is what analysts call a textbook asymmetric setup.

For anyone who saw Dogecoin and Shiba Inu turn small bets into fortunes, Pepeto is shaping up as the second chance, a high-risk, high-reward play that could define this bull run for investors who act early.

If you are asking what the best crypto to buy now is, Pepeto is one of the clearest choices in this meme coin cycle, offering early buyers the chance at life-changing gains.

Secure your tokens today at https://pepeto.io

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date gets closer, watch out for scams copying the name to trick investors. Always verify before sending money.

For more information about PEPETO:

  • Website: https://pepeto.io
  • Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true
  • Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto's biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It's a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe's Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it's not just a meme play. It's building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn't about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum's (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA's research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum's larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett's (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project's presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

By Frank, PANews On August 28, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it would publish real gross domestic product (GDP) data on a blockchain, starting with data from July 2025. The first six data types will include real GDP, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and actual final sales to domestic private buyers. This data on-chain migration involves nine public blockchains and two oracle networks. For the crypto industry, this signifies that the core data of the world's most important economies is moving from traditional centralized institutions to native on-chain availability. On the one hand, this government-led data on-chain migration provides new credibility for the crypto world. On the other hand, it represents another symbolic move by the Trump administration to promote its "Crypto Capital" initiative. Two-tier architecture of "certificate storage" and "application" First, from a technical perspective, PANews will sort out the process of uploading data to the chain. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce's official statement, the core operation involves embedding the cryptographic hash of the official GDP report PDF file, known as its unique "digital fingerprint," into transactions on nine blockchains. The first blockchain networks to be adopted are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism. Through this operation, anyone can verify whether the report has been tampered with by comparing the hash value on the chain with the hash value of the official report. Furthermore, Chainlink and Python, two leading oracle platforms, were selected for this data on-chain integration. These platforms serve as middleware services between blockchain and the real world. Oracles' primary mission is to securely and reliably feed real-world external (off-chain) data to the blockchain network. GDP data contract on Ethereum Therefore, choosing Chainlink and Python can better distribute this on-chain data to the applications and ecosystems that need it. Chainlink's official website currently has a dashboard function for these six data points. However, unlike the nine public chains announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Chainlink's information shows that it currently supports ten public chain networks, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic and ZKsync. This may seem like a discrepancy, but it's not due to a synchronization error. Rather, the blockchains mentioned in the two lists play different roles in the process. Simply put, the nine public chains listed by the US Department of Commerce are original data verification networks used for evidence storage. The ten blockchain networks announced by Chainlink are the initial group of blockchains supported by its data feed service. These chains share a common characteristic: they are all active smart contract platforms (primarily Ethereum and its Layer 2 expansion network). Political “showmanship”? But it benefits on-chain products What are the actual pain points of this data chain? The real reasons behind it may come from two aspects. From the perspective of the crypto industry, this data on-chain, especially the connection to leading oracles such as Chainlink and Pyth, can provide the crypto industry with a more direct and authoritative source of GDP and other core US economic data, which is conducive to the stability of products such as stablecoins, RWAs, and prediction markets that are linked to this official data. From another perspective, the move to put data on the blockchain has a profound and complex relationship with President Trump and his administration's historical behavior of questioning the reliability of official data. During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly publicly accused unfavorable economic data (such as GDP growth or employment data) of being "manipulated" or "biased." In August, he fired Erika McEntarfer, director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over a poor jobs report and accused her of releasing "fake" data. From the perspective of the U.S. Department of Commerce, putting data like GDP on-chain seems to be a proactive response to Trump's skepticism about the data's authenticity. However, many in the U.S. media have argued that such manipulation cannot completely solve the problem of data falsification. After all, putting data on-chain only provides data evidence, but it cannot guarantee the objectivity and authenticity of the data's core source. PYTH skyrocketed, while public chain tokens remained “indifferent” Regardless of the ultimate goal and actual effect, this data chain initiative led by the US government can ultimately be summarized as a further recognition of blockchain. However, judging by the list of public chains released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the governance tokens of these chains did not seem to experience a surge in value due to the news. Chainlink's LINK token, which is part of the partnership, did experience a rapid surge on the evening of the 28th, but subsequently fell again as the broader market weakened. The only one that was significantly stimulated by this news was Pyth. The price of its token quickly rose from around $0.11 before the news was released to a high of $0.25, with a daily increase of up to 110%, and its market value increased by more than $600 million. Judging from this divergence, the surge in PYTH tokens may be due to active capital support. The actual support for this news may not be strong. However, this may just be the beginning. Commerce Secretary Lutnick made it clear during his announcement that the department plans to expand this blockchain-based data infrastructure to all federal agencies once it finalizes all the details. This means that in the future, all types of public data from the U.S. government may be published in a similar manner. Overall, while the US data blockchain initiative may not have a strong short-term impact on the market, its long-term impact on the entire crypto industry may be greater. This marks the beginning of a new era for mainstream public blockchains as the core layer of data storage.
U
U$0.0114+17.52%
SIX
SIX$0.0216+0.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05589-5.70%
PANews2025/08/29 15:59
