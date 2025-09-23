The post Top Crypto To Buy Now As Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down On Employees Taking Crypto Bribery appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Elon Musk’s X is moving decisively after uncovering a bribery scheme tied to suspended accounts. The company confirms it is pursuing legal action against insiders who accepted crypto payments to reinstate banned users.  These accounts were linked to scams and manipulation efforts that stretched beyond X and into platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Roblox.  …The post Top Crypto To Buy Now As Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down On Employees Taking Crypto Bribery appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Elon Musk’s X is moving decisively after uncovering a bribery scheme tied to suspended accounts. The company confirms it is pursuing legal action against insiders who accepted crypto payments to reinstate banned users.  These accounts were linked to scams and manipulation efforts that stretched beyond X and into platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Roblox.  …

Top Crypto To Buy Now As Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down On Employees Taking Crypto Bribery

2025/09/23
Elon Musk’s X is moving decisively after uncovering a bribery scheme tied to suspended accounts. The company confirms it is pursuing legal action against insiders who accepted crypto payments to reinstate banned users. 

These accounts were linked to scams and manipulation efforts that stretched beyond X and into platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Roblox. 

At the same time, data shows illicit crypto transactions in 2024 reached at least $40.9 billion, according to Chainalysis. Experts stress that the real total could be higher, surpassing $51 billion once hidden wallets are identified. This underlines why tokens with strong security, credible audits, and real utility are increasingly seen as the top crypto to buy. Consequently, one name is attracting fast-growing interest—Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently running Phase 6 of its presale, which is selling out quickly. The price now stands at $0.035, already up 250 percent from the first phase at $0.01. So far, $16,200,000 has been raised, and 16,500 holders have joined since the presale began. Investors know that once Phase 7 opens, the price will climb 14.3 percent to $0.04. At launch, MUTM will list at $0.06, delivering about 370 percent ROI to those buying today.

buy-mutm-presale

This rapid traction is underscoring that the chance to buy at current crypto prices is narrowing. Moreover, Mutuum Finance is not just offering discounted entry. The team has already finalized its CertiK audit, scoring 90 out of 100 on Token Scan, signaling strong security. 

Furthermore, it has unveiled a Bug Bounty Program with $50,000 USDT in rewards for identifying vulnerabilities. By structuring the bounty across severity levels, the team ensures all categories of issues are covered.

Inside Mutuum Finance Utility

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing hub on Ethereum. The platform is designed so users can earn on idle crypto coins or unlock liquidity without liquidating holdings. Borrowers post collateral to access loans, while lenders receive mtTokens that accrue yield. The system runs on two markets:

Peer-to-Contract offers pooled liquidity, enabling instant borrowing and lending with dynamic interest rates. Peer-to-Peer enables custom agreements, letting users set collateral ratios, loan terms, and repayment structures. Together, these mechanics create flexibility while protecting solvency.

Importantly, Mutuum employs parameters like deposit caps, borrow caps, and liquidation thresholds to manage market risk. Overcollateralization ensures loans remain safe, while incentives for liquidators help maintain balance. As a result, users gain confidence that the system remains robust, even during volatile conditions shown across crypto charts.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Mutuum Finance is not only running a presale but also building a community-driven ecosystem. A new dashboard highlights a leaderboard for the top 50 holders, who are rewarded with bonus tokens. In addition, the project is celebrating with its largest giveaway yet, offering $100,000 worth of MUTM to 10 winners, each collecting $10,000. Entry requires a minimum $50 presale investment, plus completing the listed participation steps.

These moves come as crypto investing continues to be influenced by shifting global events. As X clamps down on bribery schemes and criminal groups exploit platforms, investors are questioning why crypto is down today or why crypto is going up at certain moments. Mutuum’s transparency, security audits, and clear tokenomics present a reassuring contrast.

Mutuum’s future plans include an over-collateralized USD-pegged stablecoin, Layer-2 expansion for cost savings, and a buy-and-distribute model that recycles protocol revenue back to token holders. These forward-looking steps reinforce confidence among those searching for the best crypto to buy now amid fluctuating crypto prices today.

Strong Entry Point Despite Market Scandals

While Elon Musk’s X pursues legal action against bribery-linked employees, investors are re-evaluating which crypto to buy. Mutuum Finance is progressing with a presale that has already raised over $16 million and is drawing in thousands of holders. 

Given its audited security, upcoming features, and steadily rising price path, many see it as the top crypto to buy before the next presale phase opens. For anyone asking what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in today, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a clear answer.

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange's token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform's token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve's crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
