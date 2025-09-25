Shiba Inu (SHIB) has maintained a strong community and brand recognition, but its price performance in 2025 has shown signs of volatility and slower momentum. For investors seeking projects with more consistent growth potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as an attractive alternative.  Currently in presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance is building a DeFi lending-and-borrowing […]Shiba Inu (SHIB) has maintained a strong community and brand recognition, but its price performance in 2025 has shown signs of volatility and slower momentum. For investors seeking projects with more consistent growth potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as an attractive alternative.  Currently in presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance is building a DeFi lending-and-borrowing […]

Top Crypto to Invest in as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakens in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has maintained a strong community and brand recognition, but its price performance in 2025 has shown signs of volatility and slower momentum. For investors seeking projects with more consistent growth potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as an attractive alternative. 

Currently in presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance is building a DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol with real-world utility. Analysts suggest that its early-stage positioning and structured approach to adoption give it a much stronger potential for outsized returns compared to meme-driven tokens like SHIB.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakens Amid Market Shifts

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001248. The coin has recorded a slight decrease of 0.04% over the last 24 hours, and an intraday high of $0.00001304 and a low of $0.00001242. Such price action is a sign of the consolidation period, which implies that SHIB is facing resistance at the $0.000013 level. This level is being monitored by analysts closely because a breakout may indicate a possible increase in the trend.

Strong Early Presale Momentum

Stage 6 presale of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already selling the tokens at the price of $0.035, which is viewed as an underestimation since the project shows strong potential. Over 16,550 investors have already bought tokens, which has accelerated the cumulative raised above $16.2 million. These findings do not only capture the rising demand in the market, but also indicate the rising expectation of the official launching of the project.

In order to ensure the consistency of its operations, Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to facilitate the lending process, borrowing and insurance premiums on ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Redundancy is further provided by supporting mechanisms like fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and time-weighted averages of exchanges. Collectively these characteristics are what create a multi-step process that maintains the price data normalized and accurate even in volatile or extreme market conditions. This is the key to the ability of Mutuum Finance to remain stable in the DeFi environment.

Market deviation has a direct effect on collateral management within the protocol. The ratios about the loan to value (LTV), liquidation are established according to the stability of the underlying assets with the risk-free tokens in the higher range and those with a higher risk being limited to less. To enhance the protection of the users, reserve multipliers will be proportioned: 10% buffer on low-risk assets, and up to 35% on the most high-risk assets. It is a system that protects diversification but reduces the downside exposure.

This model is extended to liquidity management by the protocol, especially to illiquid position flipping. Correlating risk exposures and liquidation level helps Mutuum to ensure that the thresholds are well-defined and the risks kept in balance. Collateral assets, ETH and stablecoins, are also used to enable risk holdings to have higher LTV, in the case of more stable reserves. Such proportionate distribution maximizes opportunity reserves as well as reserve security, and offers a carefully balanced access/protection system.

SHIB Slows, MUTM Accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly catching up on Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is alleging slower pace in 2025. Stage 6 presale tokens have a price of $0.035 and over 16.2M has been raised so far with 16,550+ investors onboard which indicates that there is a high demand. Supported by Chainlink oracle integration, high-quality collateral risk management, and a $100K community giveaway, MUTM provides real utility in DeFi and scalability to go beyond meme-driven hype. As SHIB is consolidating around $0.00001248, Mutuum Finance has a stronger growth story to early investors. Get your tokens before the Stage 7 increases the price to $0.04.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

