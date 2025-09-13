Top Crypto to Invest in Today: Bitcoin Hyper Presale Surpasses $15M Amid BTC Comeback

Bitcoin
Hyperlane
Moonveil
Capverse
TOP Network
The crypto market has been showing significant growth lately, with the total market cap increasing by 1.77% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto presales, including BlockDAG, Lilpepe, Bitcoin Hyper, and BlockchainFX, are gaining investor interest based on enhanced funding, strategic partnerships, and market momentum, further fueling the overall performance of the crypto market. 

Bitcoin, the most precious digital currency in the world, is still the market champion, but its momentum was not up to the expectations when it comes to Layer-2 scaling. Bitcoin Hyper, the first-ever Bitcoin Layer 2, is here to address and break through Bitcoin’s core limitations. The presale stage of Bitcoin Hyper is live now and has already surpassed $15 million. 

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin Hyper raised more than $200,000 in its presale

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Presale

Some people might not be familiar with Bitcoin Hyper and probably are unaware of its role in the modern crypto sphere. It is a proposed Layer-2 network exclusively designed to address Bitcoin’s limitations, like slow transaction speed and limited scalability, by processing all the transactions off the main Bitcoin blockchain. To address these existing limitations of Bitcoin, the layer-2 network uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which is capable of delivering faster, cheaper transactions and smart contract functionalities. 

The presale campaign of Bitcoin Hyper is currently underway, and according to the latest data, in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin Hyper raised more than $200,000 through this campaign, pushing the total funds to $15 million. The success of Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2 in development within this short period of time is nothing but exceptional. The top investors from the arena believe that this unprecedented growth of the Layer-2 network is some sort of a resurrection for the most precious cryptocurrency in the world.            

The presale stage of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) offers the participants an opportunity to get tokens at a discounted rate before the public listing. The presale was launched on May 14, 2025, and has already raised more than $15 million within three months. The initial price of the HYPER token was $0.0115, and the price increase occurs every 3 days. As per the recent data, interested participants can purchase 1 $HYPER at $0.012905.

Presale Details 

  • Launch Date: May 14, 2025
  • End Date: TBD (Probably in Q3/Q4 2025)
  • Current Price: $0.012905
  • Listing Price: $0.012975
  • Funds Raised: $15,444,942.23

Why Bitcoin Hyper is the Top Crypto to Invest in Today?

Cryptonews.com reported that Bitcoin Hyper might be the closest altcoin at that time to match Bitcoin’s DNA. They stated that the reason was that it created a new avenue of demand for BTC itself. According to them, Bitcoin’s demand so far came from its role as a store of value, and its hard-coded supply cap and resistance to inflation set it apart from fiat money that could be printed endlessly.

According to the latest information, Bitcoin Hyper is on the verge of making BTC programmable and practical at scale. The SVM-style execution adopted by the Bitcoin Hyper leverages the Solana Virtual Machine to facilitate smart contracts, NFTs, RWAs, and Web3 gaming to BTC. 

The roll-up architecture used in the network provides the users with faster transactions and lower fees. The staking rewards HYPER offers are another factor that fuels investor adoption and market demand. If the Layer-2 thesis comes in favour of the project, a small investment in the HYPER could become a significant amount and will turn out to be a lifetime investment, and this is indeed making the Bitcoin Hyper one of the best cryptos to buy at the moment and worth investing in.

