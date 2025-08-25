Top Crypto With Massive Upside as Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies on Fed Rate Cut Optimism

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/25 23:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06001+4.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,607.32-1.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%

As Bitcoin (BTC) rallies on renewed optimism of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, new energy is sweeping the crypto market, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the real potential coin. Mutuum Finance is currently at $0.035 in stage 6 presale after increasing 16.17% from the previous stage. Early investors are eyeing over 300% gains on listing. Mutuum Finance presale has already crossed $14.83 million and has been bought by over 15700 holders. While older names falter in maintaining the broader market rally, Mutuum Finance indicates where the smart money is set to flow next.

Bitcoin Trades Near $115,746 Amid Fed Rate Watch

Bitcoin is currently trading at $115,746, an intraday modest rise, with its peak flirting at $117,327 and lows at approximately $111,761. After topping out at around $124,000 in mid-August, BTC has traded between $112,000–$115,000 ever since, reflecting a period of cautious investor restraint as markets await potential signals from the Federal Reserve. It is within this backdrop of macro sensitivity and rotating sentiment that Mutuum Finance enters the fray.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently introduced its Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK. The project is providing a maximum of $50,000 USDT to the members for revealing the vulnerabilities of the project.

The goal of the bounty program is to gain sufficient coverage of different levels of project vulnerability, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project entails team commitment to investor trust and security in the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance is also hosting a $100,000 giveaway. The giveaway is to finance 10 winners who will receive $10,000 worth of Mutuum Finance Tokens. This giveaway indicates the degree to which the project is willing to invest resources in acquiring a loyal, long-term oriented community.

Mutuum Finance Grows Bigger with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is doing excellent in presale and stage 6 is priced at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will storm the DeFi market with the establishment of a finance system that will be realized in the traditional market set up. Presale already surpassed 15700 token holders and more than $14.83 million.

Powerful Lending Protocol

The platform offers efficiency along with lending flexibility in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract systems.

The lending is facilitated by the utilization of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Aside from that, no third party is ever called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform, and lenders and borrowers are paired automatically. It is being used mainly with meme coins like Shiba Inu.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) comes into the limelight as Bitcoin (BTC) rallies near $115,746 on Fed rate cut expectations. Now in presale round 6 at $0.035, the token has raised over $14.83 million with more than 15,700 token holders. Mutuum Finance token price will rise to $0.04 in phase 7. In addition, investors getting in today are set for over 300% returns when MUTM goes live. Underpinned by a $50,000 CertiK-partnered bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and a robust dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is building a secure, scalable DeFi ecosystem. Its sound tokenomics, real-world use cases, and focus on security position it as one of the most robust altcoins in this bull run. Don’t wait, secure your MUTM tokens today before the next price jump and position yourself ahead of the DeFi surge.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04402-15.36%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.195-6.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-14.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002416-4.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims