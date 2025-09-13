Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today as Ripple (XRP) ETF Approval Chances Hit 93%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 19:41
SIX
SIX$0.02168+0.97%
XRP
XRP$3.1313+2.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001785+2.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01522+5.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The crypto market is hot with optimism over the possibility of Ripple’s (XRP) ETF approval. However, investors are also moving to support newer and upcoming projects that will define the next wave of digital finance. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is carving out a niche with its unique decentralized model of lending and collateral optimization and is gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors. 

Mutuum Finance has had five successful rounds of presales and round six is continuing at a token price of $0.035. Investors purchasing tokens currently will have an enormous ROI upon the coin’s entry into public trading. Presale has 16,240 backers and has already raised over $15.63 million in funds. While XRP is hogging headlines regarding regulatory push, MUTM is gaining momentum as the next DeFi powerhouse, where scalability equals stability. 

XRP Price Update, ETF Buzz & Latest Status

XRP is trading around $3.00 today, with its price oscillating around $2.96 to $3.02. While optimism over ETF approvals and related institutional support is providing reasons for optimism in XRP, the token continues to consolidate, with resistance at $3.10–$3.20. If that eventually breaks, then there could be room for further extension; otherwise, XRP can just remain within its current range. In the meantime, newer DeFi-focused projects like Mutuum Finance are starting to attract interest. 

Mutuum Finance Announces $50,000 Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and CertiK are partnering to launch a Bug Bounty Program for bug hunters, experts, and developers.

The protocol rewards the users for finding and reporting on the project security regarding any bugs. The reward amount for the payment depends upon how severe every bug is, ranging from a minor to very extreme one. The maximum reward one can receive is $50,000 in USDT. This just keeps the protocol secure and protects its visitors, while also establishing investors’ trust.

Besides the bug bounty, Mutuum Finance also launched a $100,000 giveaway for encouraging early adoption, user acquisition, and rewarding community engagement. Membership can qualify you as one of the 10 winners of $10,000 MUTM.

Regulation of Market Risk, Volatility, and Liquidity

Mutuum Finance employs liquidation concepts and risk and stakeholder protection and system stability measures due to the lack of liquidity.

The level of market volatility has a direct impact on whether or not the LTV ratios and liquidation levels would be riskier in nature or otherwise. The system is riskier, i.e., tight and conservative policy, when the market is very volatile. The system can remain stable and elastic if volatility is low.

Risk levels then also dictate how much the reserve funds are activated, as a way of securing the safety of the platform and allowing it to operate in a wide range of market conditions.

Building a Safe and Community Driven DeFi Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance not only aims to build a secure and scalable DeFi framework but an engaging, community-driven atmosphere as well. Through its presale and ongoing campaigns, MUTM triggered a series of user rewards, investor inducements, and long-term stability to the initiative.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has gained strong momentum while Ripple (XRP) ETF approval chances hit 93%. Stage 6 presale tokens are priced at $0.035, with a rise in the subsequent round, offering early buyers tremendous upside potential. The project has reached over $15.63M with 16,240 supporters, which is evidence of rising demand. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K community giveaway, and robust risk controls against volatility and liquidity, MUTM offers security, scalability, and growth. As XRP seeks ETF-driven prosperity, Mutuum Finance is seeking to pave the way for DeFi. Secure your Stage 6 tokens today before it’s too late. 

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-cryptocurrencies-to-buy-today-as-ripple-xrp-etf-approval-chances-hit-93/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.24+4.11%
Xai
XAI$0.05696+2.50%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.012721+9.47%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000319+9.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09594+1.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4746+2.37%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 11:08
Partager
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-0.10%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%