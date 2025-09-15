Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in as the Total Market Cap Hits $4T Again

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:48
With the global crypto market reaching the $4 trillion mark again, investor attention is turning towards the ventures behind all the fuss in this latest wave of growth. While XRP holds its ground, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a brand-new coin, is taking the market by storm. This cheap altcoin at just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,300 investors. Placing itself at the intersection of DeFi innovation and tokenomics scalability, Mutuum Finance is ready to emerge as a market leading player in a saturated niche. 

XRP Holds Ground as Market Regains $4 Trillion

XRP trades above $3, showing intraday price action at $3.02 to $3.18 as the whole cryptocurrency market exceeds the $4 trillion threshold. The token continues to hold its spot in the market discussion of cross-border payment and institutional adoption, with traders waiting to see if increased liquidity across the entire market cycle can drive its next action. While XRP holds firm in this position, other initiatives such as Mutuum Finance are also attracting investor attention. 

Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum

Investors are freely buying MUTM tokens at $0.035 in Stage 6 of the presale. Stage 7, which is the close-up, is approaching, and demand is still growing. More than 16,300 investors have accumulated tokens to this point, and the project has raised more than $15.8 million, a definite indicator that market demand is great and launch expectations are growing.

Accuracy in Price Discovery

For borrow, lend, and liquidation security, Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles for token prices for tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages of decentralized exchanges are backed up for higher accuracy. The multi-layer process ensures that price information will be as uniform as possible regardless of highly stressful market conditions.

Market volatility directly affects collateral management in the protocol. Liquidation and LTV levels are distinguished based on asset stability. Riskier assets or tokens carry lower borrowing limits, while safer assets are handled with more generous limits. Reserve multipliers are used proportionally, 10% for less risky, and 35% for riskiest assets, to create a buffer without inhibiting diversification.

Shaping the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is building a protocol for actively deploying capital in the form of passive lending and borrowing, which can enable users to borrow against securitized stacks of assets. The protocol is driven by a stability algorithm and an interest rate optimization algorithm, both designed to be optimal and long-term sustainable in terms of capital utilization.

The pivot around which Mutuum Finance turns is lending protocol consisting of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending. In Peer-to-Contract, liquidity pools are managed by smart contracts and the interest is calculated dynamically, and in Peer-to-Peer, borrowers and lenders agree with the facility use of fixed or variable rates. It is distinguished from the majority of its peers by flexibility.

Risk and Liquidity Safeguards

The protocol manages risk and liquidity dynamically to enable efficient liquidation of illiquid positions. Risk exposures are rigorously capped, with liquidation levels specified. Collateral assets such as stablecoins and ETH are utilized to supply ancillary LTV levels in order to make riskier assets collateralizable using safer ones. Reserve factors are allocated proportionally across asset classes, optimizing opportunity and risk, and reinforcing protocol reserve protection.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of the top cryptos to monitor as market cap regains $4 trillion.

Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, with Stage 7 increasing by 14.29%, offering obvious upside for those on the ground floor. Already it has seen $15.8M+ raised and has 16,300+ investors committed, showing meteoric demand pre-launch. As XRP hovers steady at $3.17, MUTM is a high-growth opportunity under a dollar. Buy your tokens before Stage 6 passes. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-cryptocurrencies-to-invest-in-as-the-total-market-cap-hits-4t-again/

