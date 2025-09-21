Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Dominate Crypto Trends as the 2025 Bull Run Resumes

As the 2025 bull run gathers momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight, supported by its strong community and growing presence in mainstream markets. Alongside it, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top coin in the DeFi market. Still priced at $0.035 in presale, MUTM has attracted investors with its lending-and-borrowing protocol designed for long-term utility.

MUTM derives strength from a lending and borrowing protocol that is specifically designed to be implemented in actual applications, a refreshing contrast to so many market-speculative tokens. The altcoin has been bought by more than 16,410 investors. While DOGE benefits from brand recognition and widespread adoption, many see MUTM as the higher-upside play, combining early-stage growth potential with a clear use case in decentralized finance.

Dogecoin Market Update

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is performing around $0.2786 which is consolidating around the price following the renewed interest due to the introduction of the first U.S. DOGE ETF. The action on the price indicates that the support is being held, and resistance levels are the focus as the traders observe the next direction of the price. A positive level of community support and awareness in larger markets remains appealing to Dogecoin, although there are also a few other new projects with the potential to increase higher, including Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which are currently gaining attention among investors.

Setting Records at an Early Stage

Stage 6 of MUTM presale is undervalued at $0.035. In excess of 16,450 holders have bought tokens and the project itself has garnered more than 16.05 million. This is clear evidence that market demand is growing and also the launch hype is also increasing.

Mutuum Finance uses the Chainlink oracles on ETH, MATIC and AVAX token borrowing, the insurance premia of lending and liquidity insurance. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are being utilized through redundant security. To this degree, the multi-step approach will ensure that the price information is normalized irrespective of the size of the magnitude of the market conditions.

The protocol collateral management is being directly affected by the market deviation. The values of liquidation and LTV are divided on the stability of the asset. Risk token ratio can be smaller and risk-free token ratio can be larger. Its reserve’s multiplier is used proportionally 10% in low-risk and 35% in maximum risk as cushion which does not worsen the diversification.

Liquidity Management

The protocol works well in both liquidity management and risk management in its attempt to be effective in the transfer of the illiquid positions. Risk exposures are strictly correlated and the level of liquidation is determined. The ETH and stablecoins can be used as security assets to enable the upsurge of the ancillary LTV levels to collateralize risk assets with less risky assets. The opportunity, risk and protocol reserve safety are maximized by proportional allocation of assets class of reserve factors.

Dogecoin still stands at $0.2786 with the wave of the first U.S. DOGE ETF and Mutuum Finance outpacing its hype with a whopping $16.05 million in presale where more than 16,410 investors have bought tokens. The numbers indicate not only is there increasing demand but also increased trust in the project. As the bull run continues investors are comparing the safety of a familiar investment such as DOGE with the possibility of high returns of the DeFi model discussed in MUTM. You need to review right now, be it before the next breakout, to either gain your MUTM tokens before they become scarce.

