Top Cryptos to Buy: XRP and SHIB Recover, While Unilabs Finance Raises Over $14M

Unilabs Finance is on the radar of many investors as they look for the top cryptos to buy this August. Alongside it, XRP and SHIB are also drawing interest from the market.

While these tokens have faced recent price swings, analysts note that they may be on their way to recovery. Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance has crossed $14 million in its presale, showing steady growth.

This places the three assets in the spotlight and among the top cryptos to buy this August.

XRP Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Market Shifts

XRP is trading around $2.8 after a drop of over 12% in the past week. Whales sold 470 million XRP tokens in the last 10 days, adding pressure to the market. Despite this, analysts see potential gains.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts expect the token to trade between $3.00 and $3.50 in September. Also, ETF anticipation and upcoming October specials add support. These factors strengthen the recovery of XRP and place it among the top cryptos to buy.

At the same time, Unilabs Finance continues to attract attention. Its presale has shown immense progress, raking in $14 million in funding. Aside from this, its amazing features like its Cross-Chain Trading Hub could help investors trade smoothly across multiple blockchains.

SHIB Shows Growth Potential Despite Recent Drop

SHIB is trading around $0.000012 after an almost 11% drop in the past week. This decline in price comes after recording slower activity on the SHIB network. On-chain data also shows a steady drop in transactions.

Source: CryptoQuant

Furthermore, SHIB daily active addresses fell to 3,148, just above the monthly low of 3,130. This drop happened as fewer users participated in transfers or token swaps.

However, past patterns show that short-term dips are often followed by quick rebounds. Experts predict SHIB’s Q4 2025 price could range between $0.00017 and $0.00032. Even after the recent decline, SHIB remains one of the top cryptos to buy.

Unilabs Finance is also recognized as one of the top cryptos to buy because of its Yield Optimization Pools. These decentralized, AI-enhanced yield farming mechanisms help investors grow their digital assets efficiently.

August Crypto Watch: XRP, SHIB, and Unilabs Finance

Unilabs Finance continues to gain attention as investors watch XRP and SHIB this August. Both tokens have shown swings, drawing interest from those looking for the top cryptos to buy.

The platform combines four major funds: BTC Fund, RWA Fund, AI Fund, and Mining Fund. These funds manage over $30 million in assets. They allow users to explore diverse opportunities while balancing risk and reward.

Unilabs Finance also offers AI-Powered Portfolio Management. The tool can adjust portfolios automatically based on market conditions and user risk profiles. Users can track performance in real-time.

Meanwhile, the Unilabs Finance presale is progressing quickly. Stage 6 has sold out, and Stage 7 is now live with over 19% sold. Each UNIL token costs $0.0108. The next stage will be $0.012.

Currently, its presale has raised over $14 million. This demonstrates strong confidence in the platform. Using the UNIL40 coupon code, early participants can secure a 40% bonus on their next purchase. This presale milestone has also placed Unilabs Finance as one of the top cryptos to buy this August.

Top Benefits for Investors Include:

CoinMarketCap Listing Soon. Early participants can secure premium entry advantages before listing, helping maximize potential gains.

Tax-Efficient Structuring The Vault optimizes portfolios to reduce taxes and support long-term wealth growth.

Volatility Shielding Stablecoin strategies, AI-driven fund flows, and rebalancing tools protect capital during market swings.

Alongside XRP and SHIB, Unilabs Finance is recognized as one of the top cryptos to buy. Its funds, tools, and presale milestone could provide early investors with structured opportunities.

The platform combines AI-powered portfolio management with structured investment options. This setup could give early investors clear pathways to navigate the market.

With strong presale performance and huge assets under management, Unilabs Finance demonstrates both strength and credibility.

For those seeking strategic entry, now may be the perfect time to participate.

