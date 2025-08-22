Top Cryptos to Watch in August 2025

While the crypto market navigates a rocky August 2025, there is one name that is bucking the trend, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The up-and-coming DeFi protocol has established itself as a household name in record time for its innovative lending platform and growing ecosystem, and as such finds itself in the spotlight among investor discourse this month. Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is currently selling the token for $0.035. Investors purchasing the token today have good chances of getting their money back with at least 500% within a time frame of a few months to come. Mutuum Finance presale has raised over than $14.7 million in capital and also gained more than 15450 token holders since commencement. While PEPE and some altcoins are still in the running in the larger market, attention has turned to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as onlookers watch its progress, on-chain activity, and capacity to set the future of decentralized finance.

PEPE Holds Firm As Whales Exchange Millions

While there has been volatility lately, PEPE holds firm at approximately $0.000011. Whale wallets moved over 7.76 trillion PEPE tokens, or about $86.9 million, over the last 24 hours, which indicated large action against the background of a broader market decline. Technical levels otherwise point towards a consolidation period, with PEPE now resting at a key support of $0.00001060, a region watched by market strategists for potential breakout or breakdown. While PEPE remains one of the top meme coins in the market, its shine pales compared to the rising, utility-driven Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Presale Stage 6 of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance has been able to onboard more than 15,450 investors whose total presales are now over $14.7 million. The project is currently in presale stage 6 at $0.035.

Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Now Open

Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. It is a four-level reward i.e., critical, major, minor and low where all levels of risk are being rewarded. It is another addition which turns Mutuum into a trendsetter in trust generation in terms of good infrastructure as well as good security.

Mutuum Finance Giveaway: $100K Reward

Mutuum Finance is conducting a  $100,000 giveaway. 10 participants will get $10,000 MUTM. It’s their live give-away for new project investors, but also the project’s way to build a long-term and loyal community.

Dual-Lending: Future-Proof DeFi

Mutuum Finance takes a two-model approach towards the achievement of ultimate flexibility and efficiency with Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending.

Peer-to-Contract utilizes self-executing smart contracts which shall carry out lending without any human intervention. They have been programmed to act on variable market rates with an interest rate on then-existing demand and supply. Middleman does not exist in Peer-to-Peer model and the borrowers are directly interacting with the lenders. Peer-to-Peer model is well-liked among meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised over $14.7 million with more than 15,450 investors. Stage 6 presale is ongoing at $0.035 with the rate increasing to $0.04 in Stage 7. Supported by a $50,000 bug bounty, a $100,000 giveaway, and a CertiK audit, MUTM is combining security with rapid adoption. Experts say early adopters are in for a minimum of 500% returns in the next few months. While PEPE holds, Mutuum Finance is quickly positioning itself as the top-performing DeFi to watch in August 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

