Top Esports Betting Platforms With ETH, TRX & SOL Support

Esports betting has exploded in popularity, with games like CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and League of Legends pulling in millions of fans worldwide. At the same time, crypto betting has gone mainstream—especially with fast, low-fee tokens like Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL).
These coins provide the perfect foundation for esports betting: ETH for global adoption, TRX for low-cost transactions, and SOL for lightning-fast settlements. Together, they make crypto sportsbooks the go-to choice for esports fans who want instant access, privacy, and borderless betting.
Here are the top esports betting platforms in 2025 that support ETH, TRX, and SOL.
Platform
ETH Support
TRX Support
SOL Support
No KYC
Esports Coverage
Standout Feature
Dexsport
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL
Fully decentralized, on-chain verified
BC.Games
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes*
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL
Bonuses, faucet, active community
Stake
Yes
No
Yes (swap)
Partial
CS2, Dota 2, LoL, StarCraft
Licensed sportsbook, VIP rewards
BetFury
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes*
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL
Casino + staking hybrid
Thunderpick
Yes
Swap-based
Yes
Partial
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL
Esports-first, modern interface
*KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals.
Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook and casino with wallet-only logins, giving esports fans instant, anonymous access.
Esports Coverage
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL, cyber football, cyber cricket
100+ betting markets per match, including maps, kills, and round outcomes
Live streaming for most events, even with zero balance
Why It’s Great
ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC, USDT, TON, OKT, and 30+ other cryptos
Public on-chain bet desk for verifiable outcomes
10,000+ casino games available alongside esports betting
Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic
BonusesWeekly cashback, Turbo Combos, and freebets.
BC.Games offers one of the widest selections of esports bets, combined with daily bonuses and faucet rewards.
Esports Coverage
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch
Pre-match and in-play betting across major tournaments
Why It Works for Bettors
ETH, TRX, and SOL supported directly or via swaps
6,000+ slots and 200+ live dealer tables for variety
Social chatrooms and competitions
BonusesRakeback, faucet, and loyalty perks.
Stake is a licensed sportsbook that provides full esports betting markets. It supports ETH natively and allows SOL via integrations, making it a strong choice for players who want brand trust.
Esports Coverage
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, StarCraft II
In-play betting with kill props, map winners, and more
Why Bettors Choose It
Licensed, regulated brand with global recognition
VIP reloads and exclusive promos
Crypto SupportBTC, ETH, USDT supported directly; SOL available via swap.
BetFury combines esports betting, casino gaming, and staking rewards. It’s popular among esports bettors who also want to earn passively.
Esports Coverage
CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and LoL
ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC and USDT
BonusesDaily cashback, faucet system, and BFG staking rewards.
Originally an esports-only betting site, Thunderpick remains one of the most dedicated esports sportsbooks on the market.
Esports Coverage
Deep odds for CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, LoL, Rainbow Six Siege
Live in-play betting with map and round props
Why It Stands Out
Modern, esports-style interface with live odds and fast updates
ETH and SOL supported, TRX available via swaps
In 2025, esports fans have more crypto betting options than ever—and platforms supporting ETH, TRX, and SOL are leading the way.
Dexsport is the top pick for privacy, decentralization, and multi-chain support.
BC.Games appeals to bettors chasing bonuses and community interaction.
Stake brings licensed trust with SOL/ETH support.
BetFury adds staking rewards on top of esports betting.
Thunderpick is built specifically for esports fans, offering a sleek, modern experience.
If you’re ready to bet on CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, or LoL with ETH, TRX, or SOL, these platforms deliver fast, private, and feature-rich esports betting in 2025.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.