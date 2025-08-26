Top Ethereum Holders Are Accumulating The Coin Experts Are Calling The Next PEPE

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 14:39
Top Ethereum holders are now diving into Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new meme sensation that experts have dubbed the “next Pepe coin.” This is because LBRETT is expected to go on a ballistic run, much like Pepe did in the past, and fetch its early backers humongous profits. 

What is Layer Brett and how lucrative is it?

Even though it is a new project, Layer Brett has made a name for itself as a meme token with real utility. While other memes thrive majorly on hype, Layer Brett doubles up as a scaling solution for Ethereum. It helps Ethereum process transactions in a faster and cheaper manner, easing the bottlenecks caused by heavy on-chain demand.

Ethereum’s scalability issues are well-documented. It has birthed a booming Layer 2 sector that is projected to handle over  $10 trillion in transactions by 2027. Solutions that make Ethereum more efficient will inevitably benefit from this surge, and LBRETT is uniquely positioned because it combines technical utility with meme coin virality. In essence, LBRETT has both the culture and the infrastructure to trigger breakout growth.

On top of this, Layer Brett offers ambitious investors jaw-dropping staking yields, with APYs scaling into the thousands. Its presale, currently priced at just $0.005, is almost irresistible for bargain hunters. With massive upside potential, industry insiders project that LBRETT could rocket by over 10,000% before it even hits major exchanges.

Why are Ethereum holders accumulating Layer Brett?

Ethereum remains a blue-chip crypto asset that is held by a large proportion of investors. But because of its sheer size, its upside potential is limited compared to smaller-cap coins. That’s why Ethereum rallies often spark huge gains for tokens within its ecosystem, as investors trickle down into smaller, unknown projects.

An Ethereum price boom will accelerate LBRETT’s growth. Source: Coingecko

LayerBrett stands to benefit significantly from this Ethereum price increase. As an active layer 2 solution on Ethereum, it draws liquidity from the ETH ecosystem. When Ethereum prices rise, little-known promising projects like LBRETT experience an influx of investors, and this boosts their growth exponentially. 

Then there’s institutional adoption of Ethereum through ETFs and corporate investments. More capital flowing into the ETH ecosystem will only accelerate the price of micro-cap coins like LBRETT. That is why Ethereum whales are strategically positioning early in LBRETT, betting that its meme strength and utility fetch immense ROIs in 2025 and beyond.

Pepe coin loses more ground to volatility

The story of PEPE coin is one of explosive rallies and monumental returns for early adopters. Originally launched as a tribute to internet meme culture, PEPE quickly surged into mainstream crypto conversations after delivering extraordinary multipliers to those who got in early.

However, the coin’s momentum has cooled. Faced with harsh volatility and repeated price corrections, PEPE seems to have lost its shine. While PEPE still enjoys cultural recognition, the token is no longer viewed as the powerhouse investment it once was. 

As a result, investors are now actively looking for the next PEPE-level opportunity—a meme token capable of igniting the same type of viral frenzy but with fresh momentum and untapped potential. 

The next PEPE is here

The surge of Ethereum whales into LBRETT is not a coincidence. With unmatched staking rewards, Layer 2 scalability, and meme-fueled virality, LayerBrett is shaping up to be an unstoppable movement in the crypto market. To expert analysts, the next PEPE has already arrived—and its name is LayerBrett.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

