The search for the top meme coins with a chance to deliver exponential gains in 2025 has led investors to revisit established names while exploring new contenders. Shiba Inu, which famously delivered 10,000x in 2021, continues to be the benchmark for these meme coins’ potential.

Still, Layer Brett, a new project that has already raised over $3.8 million, is the one analysts believe has the best chance of replicating Shiba Inu’s outsized returns.

Can Shiba Inu Repeat Its Previous Success?

Shiba Inu continues to be a reference point in forecasts. SHIB’s market cap is near $7.6 billion USD, its circulating supply remains close to fully diluted, and its tokenomics include a large supply overhead.

Price prediction models for Shiba Inu suggest limited short-term upside; many analysts see potential for gains toward the $0.000014-$0.000015 range if Shibarium adoption improves, but warn that falling below key support could lead to further weakness.

Overall, Shiba Inu remains central among top meme coins due to its brand and infrastructure, but its path to 10,000x appears much less feasible without major catalysts.

BERT & SUNDOG: Shiba Inu’s New Contenders?

Among top meme coins, BERT and SUNDOG are frequently mentioned in recent rankings. BERT has seen price jumps up to 15-20% in short periods, supported by whale wallet accumulation and strong social media engagement.

It trades at a relatively low market cap, which increases its volatility and upside potential. SUNDOG is also drawing attention due to new tokenomics proposals and modest staking incentives.

However, both BERT and SUNDOG face challenges typical of meme coins: inconsistent development updates, shallow liquidity in some exchanges, and reliance on meme momentum rather than utility. Their 10,000x potential hinges on achieving sustained community growth and listing on larger exchanges.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is increasingly viewed as one of the meme coins that may become the next 10,000x crypto like Shiba Inu. Its presale is priced at $0.0058 USD, and it has raised over $3.8 million USD.

Staking yields are cited near 670% APY and its tokenomics include fixed supply and reward structures for early participants, along with a roadmap for cross-chain features.

According to recent news, it is now considered among the most attractive presales, with some comparing its momentum to those seen in the early days of Shiba Inu. For investors evaluating top meme coins, Layer Brett stands out for combining community interest with real technical features.

Forecasts & Considerations

When comparing BERT, SUNDOG, and Layer Brett, forecasts differ significantly. BERT and SUNDOG may offer higher short-term returns due to low price points and community momentum, but they carry a high risk of volatility, liquidity issues, and potential for project abandonment.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett’s infrastructure, staking incentives, presale traction, and community backing give it a stronger return profile compared to many existing meme coins.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu remains influential among top meme coins but its size and current metrics reduce the likelihood of repeating its 2021 exponential rise. BERT and SUNDOG, on the other hand, may deliver meaningful returns if their communities scale and liquidity improves, but their chance of achieving 10,000x seems remote

The real deal now lies with Layer Brett, with its clearer roadmap and technical foundation, making it one of the few meme coins that could approach extreme multipliers.

