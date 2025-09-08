Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains Featuring BullZilla’s Record Breaking Presale with Stellar and PNUT’s Market Surge

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 03:15
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02713+0.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002604+3.00%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.2145+2.82%
top cryptos to buy now, BullZilla presale, BullZilla next 1000x, best crypto to buy today, Ripple surge 2025, Cat in a Dog’s World price, Roar Burn Mechanism, crypto investment ROI, presale tokenomics, BullZilla referral rewards

Every bull market cycle crowns a new generation of tokens that redefine what is possible in crypto. Some projects build on solid infrastructure, others rise from memes, and a select few fuse both approaches. In 2025, investors chasing the top new meme coins for 100x gains are watching three names: BullZilla, Stellar, and Peanut the Squirrel.

BullZilla is rewriting the script of presale dynamics with its Zilla DNA and furnace-style staking. Stellar is cementing itself as a trusted blockchain for cross-border finance while attracting new waves of liquidity. Peanut the Squirrel emerges from the heart of meme culture, rallying investors with viral appeal. Together, they represent the fusion of culture, technology, and ROI potential that drives this market forward.

BullZilla: Zilla DNA, HODL Furnace, and the Presale Engine of 1000x

BullZilla ($BZIL) has entered its 2nd Stage, Phase 1, priced at $0.00003241. Unlike typical launches, this presale operates on an automatic progressive engine. Prices increase either every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, creating a system where early entry captures the most tokens while later buyers pay more. This approach fosters scarcity by design and rewards timing.

BullZilla49 3 1

BullZilla’s presale is heating up as it enters the 2nd Stage, Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, with the 1st Phase priced at just $0.00003241. So far, the project has already raised over $200,000 and attracted more than 700 token holders. Early investors are sitting on a projected 16,164.76% ROI from the Stage 2A entry to the listing price of $0.0052.

The HODL Furnace is one of BullZilla’s defining innovations. Holders who lock their tokens earn 70% APY, among the highest yields in the market. Rewards are not instantaneous giveaways. Instead, vesting ensures that long-term believers see increasing returns while those who exit early miss out.

The system is designed to turn what crypto slang calls “paper hands” into “diamond claws.” By incentivizing conviction, BullZilla ensures that its community remains resilient during volatility. Research from Chainalysis shows that staking programs with longer vesting schedules reduce token dumping and stabilize ecosystems. The HODL Furnace addresses this directly.

Stellar: Infrastructure Powering Global Payments

Stellar (XLM) is not a meme coin but stands as a critical backbone for crypto transactions. Since its launch, it has focused on cross-border payments, low fees, and financial inclusion. In 2025, Stellar is experiencing renewed momentum as institutions and fintech startups integrate blockchain rails for global transfers.

According to reports from the Stellar Development Foundation, partnerships with remittance providers are expanding transaction volume. Chainalysis data also shows that stablecoin settlements on Stellar have doubled year over year, highlighting adoption beyond speculation.

The appeal of Stellar in discussions around the top new meme coins for 100x gains lies in its balance. While meme tokens drive speculative capital, infrastructure tokens like Stellar anchor liquidity. They provide the rails upon which newer projects, including meme-driven plays, can operate. For developers, Stellar offers open-source tools to build tokenized assets and decentralized applications. For investors, it offers exposure to blockchain with real-world adoption and reduced volatility compared to newer meme entrants.

Peanut the Squirrel: Viral Culture Meets Investor Buzz

Peanut the Squirrel is a newcomer riding the wave of meme culture. With a narrative rooted in humor and virality, it mirrors the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. What makes Peanut notable in 2025 is its timing. Investors burned by missing previous meme surges are seeking the next breakout, and Peanut positions itself as a playful yet strategic candidate.

The project’s design emphasizes community-driven growth, relying on viral campaigns across platforms. Reports from CoinGecko highlight how meme-driven assets, when paired with strong community engagement, can rapidly scale market caps from microcaps to billions. Peanuts are already benefiting from this phenomenon.

However, unlike older memes that relied solely on community, Peanut is exploring staking pools and gamified reward systems. These additions help extend its lifespan beyond initial hype. While it may not yet rival the structured mechanics of BullZilla, its ability to harness virality makes it a strong contender in the category of meme coin revolution.

bullzilla

Conclusion: Scarcity, Structure, and Culture Drive 2025

The top new meme coins for 100x gains reveal a spectrum of strategies. BullZilla delivers structured scarcity and staking rewards that attract long-term believers. Stellar anchors the ecosystem with real-world payment solutions and institutional adoption. Peanut the Squirrel demonstrates the raw cultural force of memes as investment vehicles.

For investors, the choice depends on risk appetite. Bull Zilla offers presale exponential growth with high yields. Stellar offers steady utility and established credibility. Peanut captures the viral edge that keeps meme coins in the headlines. Together, they reflect the diversity and dynamism that define crypto in 2025.

BullZilla49 1 1

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions

What stage is BullZilla in now?

 BullZilla is in its 2nd Stage, Phase 1, priced at $0.00003241.

How does the HODL Furnace work?

 It allows holders to stake tokens at 70% APY, with vesting for long-term rewards.

Why is Stellar included here?

 Stellar anchors liquidity in the market with real-world cross-border payment solutions.

What makes Peanut the Squirrel unique?

 It combines viral culture with staking and gamified features to extend growth potential.

Is BullZilla really a Shiba Inu challenger?

 Analysts believe BullZilla’s tokenomics and ROI potential position it as a serious rival.

Glossary

  •  APY: Annual Percentage Yield from staking.
  •  Presale: Token sale before exchange listings.
  •  Burn Mechanism: Token destruction reducing circulating supply.
  • Tokenomics: Economic design of a cryptocurrency.
  • Liquidity: Ease of trading without major price changes.
  • Stablecoin: Cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency.
  • Volatility: Frequency and size of price swings.
  • Utility Token: Token with functional uses in ecosystems.
  • Cross-Border Payment: Transfers of money between countries.
  • Meme Coin: Cryptocurrency driven by culture, humor, and virality.

Keywords

Top New Meme Coins for 100x gains, BullZilla, BullZilla Presale, BullZilla token presale, meme coin revolution, Stellar blockchain 2025, Peanut the Squirrel crypto, next 1000x meme coin, high APY staking crypto, Roar Burn BullZilla

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are speculative and volatile. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed professionals before making financial decisions.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01591+0.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.04+2.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259+1.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Partager
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484+1.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899-5.76%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13747+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Partager
On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

The Bitcoin price has managed to stay above $110,000 over the weekend, and on-chain data shows that the premier cryptocurrency sits above three crucial support levels. Here are the critical levels to watch out for over the next few weeks. Where Are The Next Support Levels For BTC? On Saturday, September 6, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to the social media platform X to offer on-chain insights into the current layout of the Bitcoin price. This price evaluation, which revolves around the BTC UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric, shows the next support levels for Bitcoin. Related Reading: Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean? The capacity for a price level to act as an on-chain support or resistance zone usually depends on the number of investors who have their cost basis at the given level. An investor’s cost basis refers to the actual price at which they purchased a cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, in this case). The relevant indicator here—UTXO Realized Price Distribution—tracks the amount of a particular cryptocurrency that was acquired at a specific price level. Typically, price levels below the current spot value with substantial buying activity are often considered as major support zones. Meanwhile, levels above the current price with significant investor cost bases usually act as major resistance areas. As shown in the chart above, $108,250, $104,250, and $97,050 are the next crucial support levels for the Bitcoin price. Data from Glassnode shows that nearly 432,000 coins were bought in the $108,250 zone, while roughly 401,000 coins were purchased around the $104,250 region. Meanwhile, 404,000 BTC were acquired around the $97,054 area. The rationale behind this is that investors with a cost basis around these price levels are likely to double down on their positions and purchase more coins. This increased buying activity will, hence, provide a cushion for the Bitcoin price to stay afloat and potentially bounce back. It’s worth mentioning that the next major resistance level for the Bitcoin price based on the URPD metric is around $116,963. Several investors (550,000 coins) around this level are likely to close their positions when the price returns to its cost basis, thereby putting downward pressure on the BTC price. Bitcoin Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $110,628, reflecting no significant movement in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is up by more than 1% in the past seven days. Related Reading: Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury: $450 Million Purchase Sends Total Holdings To New Highs Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
Bitcoin
BTC$111,209.39+0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105+1.71%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/08 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks

Despite All-Time High ETH Prices, Network Revenue Drops 44% in August