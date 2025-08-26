Top NFT collections endure double-digit dips as ETH falls from ATH price

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 21:45
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01314+0.68%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07542-7.61%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0010012-6.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.23-1.20%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004594--%
Aethir
ATH$0.03181-1.14%

The non-fungible token (NFT) market endured a turbulent seven-day tank as leading collections recorded double-digit percentage floor price declines, joining Ethereum’s retreat from the recently achieved $4,957 all-time high, just a day ago.

Data from DeFiLlama and CryptoSlam show significant floor price drops across the top 10 blue-chip projects, along with heavy volatility in blockchain sales rankings.

Blue chip NFTs tank double digits as ETH retreats from new ATHNFT collection metrics chart. Source: DeFiLlama

According to CoinGecko data, the total NFT market cap now stands at $6.46 billion, down from $8 billion recorded on August 18. The figures show a 4.71% decline in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, total daily NFT sales volume reached $19.8 million.

The weakness comes as Ethereum, the dominant blockchain for NFTs, reached a record high of $4,957 on August 24, but has since pulled back to trade near $4,400. Market analysts have spotted its support between $3,900 and $4,000, and holding this zone could set the stage for a move toward the $6,000 to $8,000 range. 

However, a breakdown below $3,900 risks exposing the asset to downside movements below $3,500.

Blue-chip NFT collections feel the brunt of market corrections

The objective flagship collection of the NFT market, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), saw its floor price tumble 8.30% in the past day, leaving it at 9.5 ETH. Over the last week, BAYC has fallen 14.41%.

Another legacy project, CryptoPunks, registered a 2.61% decline in the last 24 hours and a 1.39% slide over the week. Its floor price is still comparatively high at 48.2 ETH. 

Moonbirds, a collection that surged in popularity in early 2022, dropped 7.86% on the day and 9.29% across the week, bringing its floor to 2.93 ETH. Meanwhile BAYC offshoot Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), shed only 0.39% in the last 24 hours but has fallen 16.57% in seven days, one of the steepest weekly drops among top-tier collections.

Even Pudgy Penguins, one of the few NFT projects that has steadied its community momentum this year with product launches, has not escaped the downturn. The collection’s floor sits at 10.27 ETH, up 2.78% on the last day but down 15.75% in the last seven days.

Smaller projects Lil Pudgys climbed 5.89% daily despite a 12.51% weekly loss, while Azuki gained 5.72% on the day though still posting a 4.18% intraweek decline. Quills Adventure stood out as a rare gainer, soaring 6.01% in 24 hours and an impressive seven day 72.39% uptick, though from a much lower base with a floor at 0.29 ETH.

Other collections such as Memeland Captainz and Otherdeed Expanded fared poorly. Memeland Captainz dropped 15.66% on the last day and 23.91% over the week, among the sharpest losses recorded. Otherdeed Expanded managed a small 3.16% daily uptick but shed over 18.33% since August 19.

Amid plunging floor prices, total NFT sales across blockchains have gone up in the last 24 hours. Data from CryptoSlam shows $12.88 million in sales happened on Ethereum within the time frame, up 48.51%. Including $3.7 million in wash trades, Ethereum’s total NFT activity reached $16.61 million.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts