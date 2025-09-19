The post Top-Ranked Solana Investor Reckons Investing in This Crypto Is Like a Second Chance at SOL’s Level of Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Solana (SOL) first took off, it turned early buyers into millionaires almost overnight. One of those investors, who saw gains of over 27,000% from SOL, is now saying that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) feels like buying Solana when it was just $3. The bold comparison has caught attention because LILPEPE is still in presale at $0.0022, and early backers have already seen 120% gains.  Even at today’s stage 13 price, investors may see about 36.36% growth by launch at $0.0030. That possibility of climbing toward SOL style gains, maybe as high as $0.59 before mid-2026, draws people in. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Meme Coin With Real Muscle Unlike many meme coins that rely only on culture and jokes, Little Pepe is building a next-generation Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises ultra-low fees, fast finality, high security, staking rewards, and strong anti-sniper protection for investors. The utility and meme culture mix stands out in a crowded field. The presale has been rolling through stages at a speed. Stage 12 sold out, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. Over $25,475,000 has already been raised, and more than 15.75 billion tokens have been sold. Early investors from stage 1 have already seen 120% gains, while those who buy now could still enjoy 36.36% by launch. LILPEPE is also listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by CertiK, which adds a layer of trust. The project is not only about fun but also shows credibility. Why People Are Comparing LILPEPE to SOL The comparison between Solana and Little Pepe may sound dramatic, but there are reasons why it makes sense. Solana rose because it offered something better than what was out there. Similarly, LILPEPE is blending meme energy with actual blockchain infrastructure. From June to August 2025, LILPEPE surpassed PEPE, Shiba Inu (SHIB),… The post Top-Ranked Solana Investor Reckons Investing in This Crypto Is Like a Second Chance at SOL’s Level of Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Solana (SOL) first took off, it turned early buyers into millionaires almost overnight. One of those investors, who saw gains of over 27,000% from SOL, is now saying that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) feels like buying Solana when it was just $3. The bold comparison has caught attention because LILPEPE is still in presale at $0.0022, and early backers have already seen 120% gains.  Even at today’s stage 13 price, investors may see about 36.36% growth by launch at $0.0030. That possibility of climbing toward SOL style gains, maybe as high as $0.59 before mid-2026, draws people in. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Meme Coin With Real Muscle Unlike many meme coins that rely only on culture and jokes, Little Pepe is building a next-generation Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises ultra-low fees, fast finality, high security, staking rewards, and strong anti-sniper protection for investors. The utility and meme culture mix stands out in a crowded field. The presale has been rolling through stages at a speed. Stage 12 sold out, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. Over $25,475,000 has already been raised, and more than 15.75 billion tokens have been sold. Early investors from stage 1 have already seen 120% gains, while those who buy now could still enjoy 36.36% by launch. LILPEPE is also listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by CertiK, which adds a layer of trust. The project is not only about fun but also shows credibility. Why People Are Comparing LILPEPE to SOL The comparison between Solana and Little Pepe may sound dramatic, but there are reasons why it makes sense. Solana rose because it offered something better than what was out there. Similarly, LILPEPE is blending meme energy with actual blockchain infrastructure. From June to August 2025, LILPEPE surpassed PEPE, Shiba Inu (SHIB),…

Top-Ranked Solana Investor Reckons Investing in This Crypto Is Like a Second Chance at SOL’s Level of Gains

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:10
1
1$0.012518+226.41%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009437+0.53%
Solana
SOL$235.87-4.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.06347-2.92%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001285-4.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.009583+1.01%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

When Solana (SOL) first took off, it turned early buyers into millionaires almost overnight. One of those investors, who saw gains of over 27,000% from SOL, is now saying that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) feels like buying Solana when it was just $3. The bold comparison has caught attention because LILPEPE is still in presale at $0.0022, and early backers have already seen 120% gains.  Even at today’s stage 13 price, investors may see about 36.36% growth by launch at $0.0030. That possibility of climbing toward SOL style gains, maybe as high as $0.59 before mid-2026, draws people in.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Meme Coin With Real Muscle

Unlike many meme coins that rely only on culture and jokes, Little Pepe is building a next-generation Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises ultra-low fees, fast finality, high security, staking rewards, and strong anti-sniper protection for investors. The utility and meme culture mix stands out in a crowded field. The presale has been rolling through stages at a speed. Stage 12 sold out, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. Over $25,475,000 has already been raised, and more than 15.75 billion tokens have been sold. Early investors from stage 1 have already seen 120% gains, while those who buy now could still enjoy 36.36% by launch. LILPEPE is also listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by CertiK, which adds a layer of trust. The project is not only about fun but also shows credibility.

Why People Are Comparing LILPEPE to SOL

The comparison between Solana and Little Pepe may sound dramatic, but there are reasons why it makes sense. Solana rose because it offered something better than what was out there. Similarly, LILPEPE is blending meme energy with actual blockchain infrastructure. From June to August 2025, LILPEPE surpassed PEPE, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE) in question volume trends on ChatGPT 5. That may sound like internet trivia, but in crypto, community attention is often the spark that leads to massive growth. When people ask questions and create buzz, they are buying too.

On top of that, the team is keeping energy alive through a $777K giveaway and a Mega Giveaway that rewards top presale buyers with more than 15 ETH in prizes. These events help keep the community engaged while also satisfying commitment.

Why This Moment Feels Like 2021 Again

The Solana investor who made his fortune buying SOL at $9 sees LILPEPE at $0.0022 as the exact moment. If SOL could run from under $10 to over $250, then LILPEPE climbing from $0.0022 to $0.59 before mid-2026 is not impossible. That climb would be about 27,000% just like Solana achieved. The difference is that this time, everyone knows what can happen when a project captures both community and utility. Cryptocurrencies have no guarantees, but the potential upside draws people in. And for those still thinking, the presale only has 19 stages in total. The earlier you get in, the better your position when it launches.

Conclusion

The story of Solana still inspires crypto investors everywhere. History might rhyme with Little Pepe being described as a second chance at those gains. At $0.0022 in stage 13 of presale, with more than $25 million raised, a CertiK audit completed, a CoinMarketCap listing live, and giveaways keeping the energy alive, this project is shaping up as more than just another meme token. The combination of culture, utility, and credibility could put LILPEPE in a position to deliver outsized gains. Whether it reaches the bold projection of $0.59 before mid-2026 remains to be seen, but the groundwork is there. For investors looking for the next big story, this may be the moment to join the Little Pepe community, explore the presale, or even enter the giveaway.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/top-ranked-solana-investor-reckons-investing-in-this-crypto-is-like-a-second-chance-at-sols-level-of-gains/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.007609-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.085+7.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1407-5.31%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1502-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-7.11%
Ethena
ENA$0.6675-4.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?