The post Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Top Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders — many of whom rode the 2021 rally to unimaginable wealth — are beginning to diversify. According to reports from crypto tracking forums, SHIB whales are allocating portions of their profits into the Pepe Dollar (PEPD) presale, positioning for what they believe could be the next meme-coin breakout. Their motivation is simple: SHIB has matured, but new projects like PEPD carry the explosive upside that whales crave.

Pepe Dollar (PEPD): A New Meme-Economy Challenger

This is where Pepe Dollar (PEPD) comes in. PEPD isn’t just another meme token — it’s building an entire meme-economy on Ethereum Layer-2. Its presale mechanics reward early adopters with a low buy-in price ($0.006495) and a fixed launch multiple ($0.03695), ensuring an immediate upside for presale investors. Beyond pricing, its ecosystem introduces staking, QR-code crypto payments, and Pepedollar.fun — a meme-minting hub where users can launch their own tokens backed by PEPD liquidity. This blend of culture and infrastructure has caught the attention of SHIB whales eager to back the “next big thing.”

Why SHIB Whales Are Looking Beyond SHIB

The SHIB ecosystem has evolved with Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and a proposed metaverse. Yet whales recognize its growth ceiling. With billions already in circulation and whale holdings declining month after month, Shiba Inu is unlikely to repeat its early parabolic days. Analysts project 2x–5x gains at best, a strong return but far from the 100x multiples that attracted whales in the first place. To reignite their fortune-making strategies, they’re now rotating into low-cap projects.

More Profitable Than Shiba Inu and Pepe?

For whales, it’s all about risk-reward. Shiba Inu (SHIB) still carries prestige but limited upside. Pepe Coin (PEPE), though strong culturally, already boasts a multibillion-dollar market cap. In contrast, PEPD is in its infancy — a presale gem with a path to 50x or 100x if adoption surges post-launch. That’s why many believe Pepe Dollar could deliver more profits in the next two years than SHIB or PEPE can at their current valuations.

The Whale Strategy in Numbers

Reports suggest large holders are allocating anywhere from $250,000 to $2 million into the presale, treating it as a calculated asymmetric bet. The strategy is to preserve core SHIB positions for community and liquidity purposes while betting heavily on PEPD for high-risk, high-reward growth. If Pepe Dollar (PEPD) delivers even a fraction of SHIB’s early returns, these allocations could translate into hundreds of millions in profits.

Conclusion

The crypto world remembers Shiba Inu (SHIB) for its historic run. But whales don’t live in the past. Today, they’re backing Pepe Dollar (PEPD) as the next evolution — a meme-economy with real functionality and massive upside potential. As capital shifts from SHIB and PEPE into PEPD, the presale is proving itself to be the best crypto presale of 2025. For whales and retail alike, the message is clear: don’t just hold yesterday’s meme giant — buy into tomorrow’s.

Join Pepe Dollar Presale: