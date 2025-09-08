Top Stories Driving The Crypto Market This Week, According to Santiment

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/08 04:13
Union
U$0.01087+16.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The crypto research platform Santiment has highlighted stories that affected and drove the crypto market this week. These narratives influenced the movement of several assets, including bitcoin (BTC), alts, and meme coins.

According to a tweet by Santiment, the trending stories center on the United States revenue policy, institutional bitcoin purchases, and a possible Federal Reserve rate cut this month. The market is also buzzing with information on the Solana-based creator coins and tokenized Pokémon cards ecosystems.

The Gainzy Creator Coin Saga

The biggest stir came from GNZYSTRM, the creator coin linked to influencer Gainzy. An accidental large-scale sell order briefly sent the token into freefall, wiping out hours of steady gains. The panic, however, quickly gave way to opportunism as whales scooped up discounted tokens, fueling a sharp rebound.

Meanwhile, Solana’s NFT ecosystem is buzzing with the rise of tokenized Pokémon cards. Several startups report surging trading volumes as collectors embrace these digital renditions of a beloved franchise. The growth underscores how nostalgia, intellectual property, and blockchain liquidity are blending to create new categories of digital collectibles.

The surge in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) reflects both concentrated whale activity and political endorsements, yet market strategists emphasize that its risk profile is exceptionally high.

In addition, Trollcoin distinguished itself with an exclusive deal to use the iconic Trollface meme, thereby gaining intellectual property legitimacy that many of its peers lack. Furthermore, Pepenode closed a successful presale while debuting a “mine-to-earn” model that adds fresh utility to a space often criticized for lacking substance.

Trump Floats Tariffs as Income Tax Alternative

The broader policy backdrop added fuel to the day’s market mood. In the United States,  President Donald Trump floated the idea of replacing the federal income tax with tariffs. This radical proposal could reshape revenue policy if pursued. He has urged the Supreme Court to uphold his tariff agenda amid ongoing challenges.

On the institutional side, BlackRock disclosed a sale of roughly $152.7 million in ETH while increasing its BTC holdings by nearly $290 million. The move suggests large asset managers are tilting toward bitcoin as a digital hedge, particularly with markets betting on an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut.

Macro data is also driving speculation. For the first time since 2021, the number of U.S. job openings has fallen below the number of unemployed workers. Rising layoffs and slowing hiring add pressure on the Fed to ease policy, even as inflation remains sticky. Investors are increasingly convinced that a rate cut in September is inevitable, raising the stakes for volatility when the upcoming employment data is released.

The post Top Stories Driving The Crypto Market This Week, According to Santiment  appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Cryptocurrency whales have been quite active in altcoin trading in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006+10.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:03
Partager
Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Solana (SOL) has already captured renewed interest after showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged ascending triangle. Technical analysts have pointed out that the move could set the coin on track to revisit the $300 level, a threshold not seen since its $295 all-time high.  The excitement has ignited new discussions about the best
Solana
SOL$206.72+3.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+0.59%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0008311-17.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:00
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37096-2.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08093+3.68%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2009+0.75%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched

Analyst Caps Ripple’s XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?