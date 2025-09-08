Top Stories Driving The Crypto Market This Week, According to Santiment

The crypto research platform Santiment has highlighted stories that affected and drove the crypto market this week. These narratives influenced the movement of several assets, including bitcoin (BTC), alts, and meme coins.

According to a tweet by Santiment, the trending stories center on the United States revenue policy, institutional bitcoin purchases, and a possible Federal Reserve rate cut this month. The market is also buzzing with information on the Solana-based creator coins and tokenized Pokémon cards ecosystems.

The Gainzy Creator Coin Saga

The biggest stir came from GNZYSTRM, the creator coin linked to influencer Gainzy. An accidental large-scale sell order briefly sent the token into freefall, wiping out hours of steady gains. The panic, however, quickly gave way to opportunism as whales scooped up discounted tokens, fueling a sharp rebound.

Meanwhile, Solana’s NFT ecosystem is buzzing with the rise of tokenized Pokémon cards. Several startups report surging trading volumes as collectors embrace these digital renditions of a beloved franchise. The growth underscores how nostalgia, intellectual property, and blockchain liquidity are blending to create new categories of digital collectibles.

The surge in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) reflects both concentrated whale activity and political endorsements, yet market strategists emphasize that its risk profile is exceptionally high.

In addition, Trollcoin distinguished itself with an exclusive deal to use the iconic Trollface meme, thereby gaining intellectual property legitimacy that many of its peers lack. Furthermore, Pepenode closed a successful presale while debuting a “mine-to-earn” model that adds fresh utility to a space often criticized for lacking substance.

Trump Floats Tariffs as Income Tax Alternative

The broader policy backdrop added fuel to the day’s market mood. In the United States, President Donald Trump floated the idea of replacing the federal income tax with tariffs. This radical proposal could reshape revenue policy if pursued. He has urged the Supreme Court to uphold his tariff agenda amid ongoing challenges.

On the institutional side, BlackRock disclosed a sale of roughly $152.7 million in ETH while increasing its BTC holdings by nearly $290 million. The move suggests large asset managers are tilting toward bitcoin as a digital hedge, particularly with markets betting on an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut.

Macro data is also driving speculation. For the first time since 2021, the number of U.S. job openings has fallen below the number of unemployed workers. Rising layoffs and slowing hiring add pressure on the Fed to ease policy, even as inflation remains sticky. Investors are increasingly convinced that a rate cut in September is inevitable, raising the stakes for volatility when the upcoming employment data is released.

