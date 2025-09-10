Top Three Altcoins To Stack Ahead of Possible Fed Rate Cut

Top Altcoins for 5X Gains in 2025

The crypto market could move sharply if the Federal Reserve announces a rate cut on September 17. The chances of a cut are now over 90%. 

Some banks, including Standard Chartered, expect a double rate cut of 50 basis points. In the past, rate cuts have pushed altcoins higher than Bitcoin. During the last similar cut, the altcoin market cap rose 5.7%, outperforming Bitcoin by 1.3%. Here are top three altcoins to stack:

Altcoin 1: Cardano (ADA)

Institutional holdings of ADA have risen 300% in 2025. Large wallets have added over 210 million ADA in the third quarter, equal to 10.3% of the total supply. The US Clarity Act, effective October 2025, recognizes ADA as a mature blockchain. This change could lead to an ADA ETF. Approval may trigger new retail inflows and support a strong price rally.

At the time of writing ADA is trading at $0.87 and is down by more than 1%.

Altcoin 2: Hedera (HBAR)

The SEC recently delayed a decision on HBAR ETFs until November 8. Hedera is working with Swift on blockchain-based cross-border payments. It was also chosen for Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token. These partnerships show adoption at both the state and international levels. Positive ETF news could attract more institutional investors.

HBAR is up by more than 5% in the last seven days and is trading at $0.23.

Altcoin 3: SEI Network (SEI)

SEI rose from $0.13 in March to $0.27 in July. Circle revealed it holds 6.25 million SEI tokens, hinting institutional confidence. The upcoming SEI Giga upgrade will increase execution speed, enable over 200,000 transactions per second, and deliver sub-400 millisecond transaction finality. This makes SEI suitable for real-time and high-frequency applications.

SEI is trading at $0.31 at press time.

