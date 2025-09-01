Top Trader Predicts XRP Run Toward $10, But It’s This Coin Under $0.005 will reach $2 First

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been buzzing across crypto circles for weeks, and for good reason. While a top trader has suggested XRP may make its long-awaited climb toward $10, this smaller token under $0.005 appears ready to ignite the 2025 bull run with a possible 21x gain potential, taking its price from $0.0021 to $0.0441.

Ripple (XRP): Renewed Attention on a Market Veteran

Ripple’s XRP has again been in the spotlight as analysts debate whether it can finally break through significant resistance. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03 after moving within a daily range of $2.79 to $3.10. The coin has climbed about 6% in the past 24 hours. This movement suggests that XRP attracts renewed buying pressure but still faces uncertainty. Optimism around a possible spot ETF approval has fueled XRP’s story. If such products open the doors for institutional capital, XRP may see stronger inflows similar to what Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced earlier this year. Some projections place XRP in the $10 to $20 zone in the long term.

XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Breakout Contender Under $0.005

In contrast, Little Pepe has moved from meme coin chatter to becoming one of the most discussed projects in crypto. The presale has already concluded stage 11 and is now in stage 12, with tokens selling at $0.0021. Over $22.8 million has been raised from the $25.4 million target for this stage, and more than 14.4 billion tokens have been sold. The demand has been steady, with early investors from stage 1 already enjoying 110% gains on their entries. Those entering stage 12 still have about 42% gain potential before the token launches at $0.0030. The presale is structured across 19 stages, and with stage 13 set to push the price to $0.0022, the clock is ticking for buyers who want to maximize their potential profit. Beyond just numbers, Little Pepe has also gained credibility by securing a Certik audit, scoring above 81 out of 100, and it has officially been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Outperform

Unlike many meme tokens that rely only on social media hype, Little Pepe is building an entire layer-2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins. This means ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and built-in protection against sniper bots that often distort launches. On top of that, the platform will host its launchpad for future meme projects, ensuring that the ecosystem has staying power. Between June and August 2025, Little Pepe also hit peak search interest on the ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend index, scoring 100 and outshining established giants like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

Comparing XRP’s Strength with Little Pepe’s Asymmetry

XRP may climb toward $10 if market conditions align, but the asymmetric opportunity with Little Pepe is hard to ignore. From the current price of $0.0021, a move to $0.0441 would represent a 21x return. For context, XRP’s $3 price suggests it would need an institutional catalyst to multiply several times. Little Pepe, however, offers an easier entry point with more upside simply because of its lower market cap and innovative ecosystem design. It is not about dismissing XRP but recognizing that newer projects often capture higher returns during a bull cycle.

Conclusion

While XRP’s journey toward $10 may eventually play out, Little Pepe under $0.005 is showing why it could be the coin to lead the 2025 bull run. With its presale already at stage 12, raising over $22.8 million, early investors have enjoyed 110% gains, and current buyers still have 42% gains possible before launch. Beyond the presale, the project’s layer-2 blockchain, Certik audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and viral cultural traction all point toward something bigger. With a potential move from $0.0021 to $0.0441, Little Pepe may be the 21x story that defines the next cycle. Those watching the market closely may find that this is the moment to pay attention before the window closes.

