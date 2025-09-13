Top Trending Crypto This Week Includes Rollblock After Raising Millions In Record Time

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13
rocket-purple-sky Rollblock648 2

The spotlight in crypto news this week is firmly on Rollblock, with the RBLK presale going parabolic and turning heads across the entire blockchain ecosystem. As more speculative meme tokens fade, Rollblock could rally up to 50x this year by offering a clear path from Web3 gaming to revenue sharing. 

For investors scanning the top cryptocurrencies and searching for the best crypto to buy, Rollblock stands out as a rare project building real value in GambleFi.

Rollblock (RBLK): The New Standard In GambleFi

Rollblock (RBLK) is positioning itself as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, bridging entertainment and DeFi into a fully working product. Already live for over a year, the platform features masses of games spanning poker, blackjack, slots, and even sports betting. 

Rollblock648 1

Blockchain security ensures provably fair play, while fiat options like Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay remove friction.

The RBLK presale is moving fast, with over 84% now sold at $0.068, raising more than $11.7 million so far. This early demand highlights why analysts list it among the next big crypto and the best crypto presale currently running. 

With its capped supply of one billion tokens and deflationary buyback model, investors see Rollblock as a high potential crypto with the chance to become the next 100x crypto.

  • RBLK holders earn weekly revenue share rewards
  • 30% of platform revenue goes to buybacks, with 60% of that burned
  • Thousands of players are already active every day
  • Staking APYs up to 30% for long-term holders

A tutorial video from Professor Crypto walks through onboarding and staking, underscoring just how simple it is to participate in this Web3 GameFi revolution. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1TahMr56Qw

In parallel, Rollblock released its first official walkthrough for new users, signaling their commitment to lowering barriers for mainstream adoption. 

Deflationary Tokenomics Powering Growth

Rollblock (RBLK) is built on scarcity and revenue sharing. 

Rollblock648 3

The hard cap of one billion tokens means no inflation is possible. Every week, 30% of platform revenue is dedicated to buybacks. The supply shrinks as 60% of those tokens are permanently burned, while 40% funds staking rewards with yields up to 30% APY.

This structure locks in long-term value and aligns players, investors, and the Rollblock ecosystem under one model. 

Comparing Rollblock To Bitcoin

MetricRollblock (RBLK)Bitcoin (BTC)
Total Supply1 billion (hard capped)21 million (hard capped)
Current Price$0.068 (presale)$114,300
Market Cap (est.)$11.7 million raised$2.2 trillion
Revenue ShareYes, weekly buybacksNo direct distribution
Potential Multiples50x upside potential2–3x conservative growth

This table illustrates why Rollblock is capturing attention. Rollblock’s smaller market cap and revenue-sharing design present asymmetric upside for investors chasing the best low market cap crypto.

A New Era Of Web3 Growth

The crypto market is at a turning point. With speculative meme tokens losing traction, projects with utility are rising as the top altcoins of the new cycle. Rollblock exemplifies this shift, blending GambleFi with DeFi and staking into one ecosystem that pays back its holders.

With its presale surging, revenue model locked in, and global adoption accelerating, Rollblock is more than just the top trending crypto this week. It’s shaping up to be the best crypto to invest in this year, where play and ownership finally converge.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
