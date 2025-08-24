Top US renewable developers warn of power shortages

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 22:30
TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-1.88%
GRID
GRID$0.0015-20.96%
MOVE
MOVE$0.13-1.36%
TOP
TOP$0.000096--%

Trump’s move to halt new solar and wind projects is drawing urgent warnings from renewable power companies, which say the policy will raise electricity prices and strain a grid that is already struggling to meet fast-rising demand.

The president has long argued that wind turbines are unattractive and kill birds, and that large solar farms take up too much land.

This week, he went further, saying his administration will not approve such projects. “We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar,” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!”

Top renewable developers warn of power shortages

Arevon, Avantus, and Engie North America, three of the 10 largest U.S. renewable builders, according to Enverus, said a permitting freeze would slow growth across the sector.

Kevin Smith, CEO of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Arevon, said cutting off projects will deepen a looming power shortfall, add stress to the grid, and lift household bills. Arevon operates five gigawatts of solar and battery storage across 17 states, equal to about $10 billion of investment.

“I don’t think everybody realizes how big the crunch is going to be,” Smith said as per a CNBC report. “We’re making that crunch more and more difficult with these policy changes.”

Engie North America is cutting planned U.S. investment by 50% due to tariffs and regulatory uncertainty, said David Carroll, the company’s chief renewables officer.

He said deeper cuts are possible. The Houston-based subsidiary expects to operate about 11 gigawatts of solar, battery storage, and wind by year-end. The United States has long been seen as a steady place to invest, Carroll said, but that view is changing. “The stability of the U.S. business market is no longer really the gold standard,” he said.

Metal tariffs drive up project costs by 30%

Smith said Arevon’s solar and storage budgets are up as much as 30% from metal tariffs, forcing many developers to reopen prices with utilities because some projects no longer pencil out.

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act ends the investment tax credit and the production tax credit for solar and wind in late 2027. Those incentives were effectively passed through to customers, Smith said. Their end, combined with tariffs, will show up on monthly bills.

Graham said Avantus’ solar price has roughly doubled to $60 per megawatt-hour as rates and tariffs increased, and could reach about $100 per megawatt-hour when the tax credits expire. “The small manufacturers, small companies, and mom and pops will see their electric bills go up, and it’ll start pushing the small entrepreneurs out of the industry or out of the marketplace,” he said.

Projects that start construction by next July, one year after the law took effect, can still claim the credits.

Arevon, Avantus, and Engie said current builds are moving ahead, but the outlook for later in the decade is uncertain. Smith said the United States will see a large drop in new renewable generation beginning in the second half of 2026 through 2028 as projects lose access to credits. “The small- and medium-sized players that can’t take the financial risk, some of them will disappear,” he said. “You’re going to see less projects built in the sector.”

Developers also warned about an AI-driven power crunch

Electricity demand is jumping as data centers train artificial intelligence systems. PJM Interconnection, which manages the grid in 13 states and the District of Columbia, has warned of tight supplies.

More than 90% of projects waiting to connect are solar, battery storage, or wind, according to Enverus. “The power requirement is largely going to be coming from the new energy sector or not at all,” Smith said. Without that build-out, “the grid becomes substantially hampered.”

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUN
FUN$0.009464+0.07%
MORE
MORE$0.1013+1.88%
PUMP
PUMP$0.002986-5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
T
T$0.01669-1.41%
RIDE
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LOOKS
LOOKS$0.01609+0.98%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
AI
AI$0.1294-3.07%
BULL
BULL$0.00275-8.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago