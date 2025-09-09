Top XRP Trader Thinks Market ‘Poised’ to Go up Unless This Happens

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:07
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.43%
Union
U$0.00999-8.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.58%
XRP
XRP$2.9483+1.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+1.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00013-62.85%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0008102-3.02%

and iWhen “DonAlt” speaks, the market tends to listen, and for good reason. More than a year ago, he said XRP would go up from below $0.70, and he was right. The token went on a 700% historic rally.

Now the trader is looking at the bigger picture, not just one coin, and in his opinion the whole market is going to go up. Unless — and it is a big unless — something happens in the U.S. economy.

You Might Also Like

The timing of his comments is in one of the strangest periods we have had recently. For the first time in over 10 years, PPI inflation is set to be known before CPI inflation. The latest jobs report shows just how fragile things are right now. 

The payroll growth was expected to be around 75,000 but ended up being less than 22,000. June’s figures were revised so much that what looked like a gain turned out to be a net loss of 13,000. 

All this creates a stagflation backdrop — a situation in which prices keep climbing while the economy cools down. Then businesses have to deal with higher costs because demand is down, which leads to weaker earnings, softer guidance and thinner equity valuations. 

“Keep it broken”

Investors may react with their usual “bad news is good news” burst, hoping weak data might unlock easier policy, but that optimism will be quickly replaced by a more serious view.

There are some bright spots, like Broadcom’s earnings, but elsewhere things are not looking so good. Nvidia has already fallen by almost 10% since late August, small caps are struggling and there is not much risk appetite. 

DonAlt’s message is straightforward: the market can rise, but only if the U.S. avoids doing something it cannot fix quickly.

Source: https://u.today/top-xrp-trader-thinks-market-poised-to-go-up-unless-this-happens

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

Victims of the crypto scam were lured through messages and dating apps, then tricked into fake crypto investments.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00702+0.42%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.601+0.63%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0149+1.15%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Trump administration of using stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion in outstanding debt. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.”“The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.601+0.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004892+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10119+0.52%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Solana gains 5% as Forward Industries reveals $1.6 billion SOL treasury plan

Spot gold stands above $3,650