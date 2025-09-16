Toronto Blue Jays’ Springer Is A Solid Come Back Player Candidate

TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 9: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates hitting a home run against the Houston Astros with teammates during the sixth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 9, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Right-handed hitting George Springer is having a fantastic 2025 Major League Baseball season.

Two factors make Springer’s accomplishments very noteworthy.

First, Springer will turn 36-years-old September 19.

In addition, last year Springer hit .220/.303/.371/.674, with 19 homers, and 56 RBIs in 614 plate appearances.

As of the start of play September 16, Springer is hitting .302 with 29 homers, and 76 RBIs in 533 plate appearances. He has stolen 16 bases, without being caught.

Springer usually occupies the leadoff position in the Blue Jays lineup.

For this old scout, George Springer is a very viable candidate to win the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The Blue Jays lead the second place New York Yankees by 5 games in the American League East.

Rookie Trey Yesavage made his major league debut September 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing five outstanding innings. He came away with no decision.

George Springer is a huge part of the team’s success.

The Blue Jays have these remaining games:

September 16, 17, 18 at the Tampa Bay Rays

September 19, 20, 21 at the Kansas City Royals

September 23, 24, 25 at home against the Boston Red Sox

September 26, 27, 28 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays

Plenty of games exist for Springer to add on even more impressive offensive stats to his remarkable season.

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer celebrates scoring a run in the 12th inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

About George Springer:

Springer was first drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 48th round of the 2008 MLB draft. He refused to sign out of Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut.

Instead, Springer went to the University of Connecticut, and was selected by the Houston Astros in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB draft.

Springer caught the attention of scouts while playing for Connecticut.

He hit .343/.450/.608/.1.058, with 23 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, and 77 RBIs, in 307 plate appearances for the Huskies. He showed excellent speed and base running ability, stealing 31 bases in 38 attempts.

As the No. 11 player taken in that draft, Springer received a $2,525,000 signing bonus.

Springer’s signing bonus was well above the MLB recommended $1,791,000 amount for that slot.

Springer was a center fielder at the time he was drafted. He has played that position for much of his career, but this year he has played the vast majority of his games in right field.

Springer has enough speed, and a solid enough arm to play anywhere in the outfield. He can also serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Springer was the highest-drafted player in Connecticut’s history. He may well be the best baseball player who ever played for the Huskies.

Baseball America felt Springer was a Grade 65 player when he was drafted by the Astros.

A Grade 65 players has multiple excellent tools, and has the ability to be a consistent All Star.

Springer has realized those expectations.

At the age of 24, Springer made his major league debut with Houston, playing against the Kansas City Royals.

Springer played with the Astros from 2014 until he became a free agent, and signed with the Blue Jays on January 23, 2021.

TORONTO, ON – JULY 1: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) Getty Images

Springer Loves Being A Blue Jay:

Springer has remained with the Blue Jays since leaving the Astros.

While with Houston, Springer appeared in All Star games in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Springer won Silver Slugger Awards with the Astros in 2017, and again in 2019.

Springer was an All Star with the Blue Jays in 2022.

Springer has always been a true power/speed threat.

While 2024 may have been a “down” season for Springer, his outstanding production this season has allowed last year to remain in the rear-view-mirror.

Springer is an unselfish, and true team player.

In speaking with MLB Network Radio , and reported by MLB.com, Springer has stated, “I love these guys. It makes it easy to do my job every day and not do too much…We compliment each other…We just want to have a good at-bat, and get on to the next guy.”

George Springer has had plenty of “good at bats” this season.

Springer is among the reasons the Blue Jays are headed to the postseason, with a very good chance of making a long run.

George Springer, soon to be 36, is a top candidate to be the American League Comeback Player of the Year.