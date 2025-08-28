Toshi Price Prediction: $10B Market Cap in Sight, TOKEN6900 Presale Could Be Next to Rally

The cryptocurrency market is still mainly influenced by Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin usually sets the overall direction, while Ethereum plays a big role in moving money across the crypto space.
Normally, funds flow from Bitcoin into Ethereum and then into large, medium, and small cryptocurrencies, including meme coins like Toshi.
In the past few weeks, Ethereum has gone up by about 7%, with its market share holding around 14.2%. Even with small pullbacks, many analysts believe ETH could pass the $5,000 mark, which is a big psychological level.
If this rise continues, coins like Toshi could attract more investment before traders shift their focus to smaller or presale projects such as TOKEN6900, which is now in its final hours.
The current crypto cycle has brought a lot of attention to Base meme coins, many of which have quickly climbed to million-dollar valuations.
Among them, Toshi stands out, currently holding a market cap of around $273 million. This places it in the mid- to high-cap range, making it more accessible to retail investors who often prefer exchange-listed tokens over decentralized options.
In fact, Toshi is currently ranked among the top Base meme coins by market cap on CoinGecko, underscoring its strong position within the ecosystem.
Unlike many meme coins that rely only on hype, Toshi shows signs of steady growth and is gradually building itself into a recognizable brand within the crypto space.
Its market performance suggests solid momentum, but what truly strengthens its case are the recent milestones that highlight real-world adoption.
The Toshi x Rarible NFT mint, capped at 10 per wallet, reflects its effort to integrate with the growing NFT market, while its official merch store, which accepts USDC payments, shows a practical step toward bridging crypto with everyday commerce.
Together with strategic partnerships and wider exchange listings, these developments position Toshi as one of the more credible and forward-moving meme coins, setting it apart from the majority of its peers in the sector.
At present, Toshi trades near $0.00065. Following a strong rally from mid-July through early August, the token has been forming lower highs, signaling growing selling pressure.
A strong support zone has developed at $0.00055, while resistance lies between $0.00080 and $0.00085. This consolidation reflects a market gathering strength before a larger move.
Beyond the technicals, Toshi’s liquidity, accessibility, and strong community appeal make it highly attractive to retail investors.
Analysts project that under favorable conditions, its market cap could expand into the $5–10 billion range over the long term. A 10x rally would push valuation toward $3 billion, while a 20x move could approach $6 billion, consistent with prior meme coin growth cycles.
With ETH-driven liquidity often flowing into mid-cap meme coins, Toshi is well-positioned to benefit, combining short-term volatility with long-term growth potential.
For investors seeking new opportunities, TOKEN6900 has quickly emerged as a promising presale project. Similar to the success of SPX6900, TOKEN6900 is community-driven and meme-focused, prioritizing cultural relevance over traditional fundamentals.
Crypto expert Borch Crypto recently reviewed TOKEN6900 on his YouTube channel, noting that while it is built on humor and community, its setup gives it real potential in the meme coin market.
He even described it as the best crypto presale of 2025, reflecting the strong interest it is attracting.
The presale has already raised $2.9 million, with only hours left to participate. Marketed as a “global benchmark for Brain Rot Finance,” TOKEN6900 tracks vibe liquidity rather than GDP or earnings.https://twitter.com/Token_6900/status/1960696340079325638
Participation is simple, with investors able to join using cryptocurrency or card payments.
To secure access, investors are encouraged to use Best Wallet, a versatile solution that allows token swaps, portfolio tracking, and participation in presales. This ensures smooth entry into TOKEN6900 while also helping manage mid-cap holdings like Toshi.
Toshi is showing that meme coins can go beyond short-term hype by building real value through branding, utility, and community support. With steady performance, NFT use, and wide exchange access, it has a strong position among mid-cap tokens.
In the short term, price will depend on key support and resistance levels, but in the long run, Toshi could reach multi-billion value if market sentiment stays positive.
At the same time, the fast growth of presales like TOKEN6900 shows how quickly investors can move to new projects.
This gives investors a two-way strategy: hold a solid mid-cap like Toshi while also taking early chances on new tokens. Together, this approach balances stability with big growth potential in the fast-moving meme coin market.
Visit TOKEN6900
This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.