Tether is now being accepted for payments at Toyota, Yamaha and BYD in Bolivia as businesses increasingly turn to stablecoins to navigate the country's US dollar shortage. Three major international vehicle manufacturers have started accepting a Tether in Bolivia to navigate its collapsing US dollar reserves, marking a major step in the Latin American country's crypto adoption.Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared that Toyota, Yamaha, and BYD are taking Tether (USDT) for payment on Sunday, while crypto security firm BitGo confirmed the first Toyota was purchased in Bolivia with USDT on Saturday.Pictures shared by Ardoino show a dealership displaying signs that advertise USDT as an "easy, fast, and safe" payment option for car purchases.

Toyota, Yamaha, BYD accept Tether in Bolivia as USD reserves shrink

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/22 09:09
Tether is now being accepted for payments at Toyota, Yamaha and BYD in Bolivia as businesses increasingly turn to stablecoins to navigate the country’s US dollar shortage.

Three major international vehicle manufacturers have started accepting a Tether in Bolivia to navigate its collapsing US dollar reserves, marking a major step in the Latin American country’s crypto adoption.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared that Toyota, Yamaha, and BYD are taking Tether (USDT) for payment on Sunday, while crypto security firm BitGo confirmed the first Toyota was purchased in Bolivia with USDT on Saturday.

Pictures shared by Ardoino show a dealership displaying signs that advertise USDT as an “easy, fast, and safe” payment option for car purchases. 

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

The post China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.” A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:08
Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

Venture capitalist David Sacks, appointed by President Donald Trump as the administration’s artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto czar, is facing increased scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers regarding his tenure in the White House.  Although it was originally intended to be a brief assignment, concerns have emerged that Sacks may have exceeded the 130-day limit imposed on […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 14:00
MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

The post MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale of MAGACOIN FINANCE has now crossed $14 million, sparking comparisons with the early days of Shiba Inu. Analysts argue that just as SHIB’s initial momentum led to historic highs, MAGACOIN FINANCE could follow a similar trajectory, with hourly price increases and growing whale activity making it a hot topic. MAGACOIN Presale Frenzy Crosses $14 Million Momentum around MAGACOIN FINANCE has reached a tipping point. With over thousands investors already on board, the altcoin is outpacing expectations. It has seen investment of over $14 million amid the ongoing rush. Unlike many projects that dip after an initial wave, MAGACOIN has shown a one-way climb, fueling urgency among traders. The presale structure adds further fuel. Early buyers gain the advantage of an increasing price model, where tokens get more expensive as each stage passes. With whales already positioning ahead of exchange listings, retail investors are rushing to secure allocations before liquidity events drive valuations higher. For many, this is being labeled the best crypto to buy in 2025 as the window to catch it early narrows. Lessons From Shiba Inu ICO Days The comparison to Shiba Inu (SHIB) comes from history. When SHIB launched in mid-2020, its creator Ryoshi sent 505 trillion SHIB tokens — nearly half the supply — to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin’s later decisions shaped SHIB’s story. He donated over 50 trillion SHIB (worth $1 billion) to India’s COVID-19 relief fund and burned 410 trillion SHIB tokens (valued at $6 billion at the time) by sending them to a dead address. This event created scarcity and helped push SHIB to its record high within months. Analysts now note that MAGACOIN FINANCE, with its fair launch and zero VC involvement, may be entering its own pivotal phase — echoing how SHIB went from obscurity to one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:07
