Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader behind a billion-dollar bitcoin (BTC) bet earlier this year, is back. This time, Wynn is making a leveraged play on ASTER just days after being liquidated on the same token.Wynn has opened a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER, the native token of the emerging Aster perpetuals exchange, worth over $16,000, entering at $1.97 with a liquidation level around $1.57.The move was first spotted by Onchain Lens.While the dollar amount seems small compared to Wynn's previous positions, the trade is likely to be a hedge on a different position on Aster itself. "I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop,” the trader wrote on X. “I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.”The move is Wynn’s latest high-risk bet on Hyperliquid, an onchain derivatives platform where he previously took out a $1.2 billion long on bitcoin using 40x leverage.That position closed with a $17.5 million loss, before he flipped into a billion-dollar short. At one point, he had his entire $50 million wallet on the line.That wild streak ended with Wynn saying he was walking away “a wynner” after netting $25 million in profit.Read more: How James Wynn's $100M Implosion Is Familiar Leverage TaleJames Wynn, the pseudonymous trader behind a billion-dollar bitcoin (BTC) bet earlier this year, is back. This time, Wynn is making a leveraged play on ASTER just days after being liquidated on the same token.Wynn has opened a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER, the native token of the emerging Aster perpetuals exchange, worth over $16,000, entering at $1.97 with a liquidation level around $1.57.The move was first spotted by Onchain Lens.While the dollar amount seems small compared to Wynn's previous positions, the trade is likely to be a hedge on a different position on Aster itself. "I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop,” the trader wrote on X. “I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.”The move is Wynn’s latest high-risk bet on Hyperliquid, an onchain derivatives platform where he previously took out a $1.2 billion long on bitcoin using 40x leverage.That position closed with a $17.5 million loss, before he flipped into a billion-dollar short. At one point, he had his entire $50 million wallet on the line.That wild streak ended with Wynn saying he was walking away “a wynner” after netting $25 million in profit.Read more: How James Wynn's $100M Implosion Is Familiar Leverage Tale

Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:55
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001077-13.77%
Aster
ASTER$1.96-4.45%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002951-0.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,557.46-0.04%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04002+5.51%

James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader behind a billion-dollar bitcoin (BTC) bet earlier this year, is back. This time, Wynn is making a leveraged play on ASTER just days after being liquidated on the same token.

Wynn has opened a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER, the native token of the emerging Aster perpetuals exchange, worth over $16,000, entering at $1.97 with a liquidation level around $1.57.The move was first spotted by Onchain Lens.

While the dollar amount seems small compared to Wynn's previous positions, the trade is likely to be a hedge on a different position on Aster itself. "I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop,” the trader wrote on X. “I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.”

The move is Wynn’s latest high-risk bet on Hyperliquid, an onchain derivatives platform where he previously took out a $1.2 billion long on bitcoin using 40x leverage.

That position closed with a $17.5 million loss, before he flipped into a billion-dollar short. At one point, he had his entire $50 million wallet on the line.

That wild streak ended with Wynn saying he was walking away “a wynner” after netting $25 million in profit.

Read more: How James Wynn's $100M Implosion Is Familiar Leverage Tale

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363-0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011608-16.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Partager
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001088-10.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01562-9.39%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Partager
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,559.32-0.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8146+0.96%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10993+8.18%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI