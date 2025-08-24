Trader Who Called Solana Recovery Says Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Crypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.604-2.58%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00952+0.55%
Binance Coin
BNB$861.8-3.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05678+0.49%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002219-2.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5631-2.40%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000882-2.43%

Hype is surging as the next 100x crypto narrative takes hold, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is at its center. Currently in presale with a price of $0.0047, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and explosive staking rewards are drawing attention from crypto traders who previously called the Solana recovery. 

With early access still open, some analysts are predicting $LBRETT could deliver 100x returns, offering a blend of meme culture, true utility, and a massive $1 million giveaway. This project is not only about fun—it’s about capturing real value through next-generation blockchain innovation.

Where meme meets mechanism: Layer Brett presale positions $LBRETT as the Next 100x crypto

Layer Brett is not just another memecoin: it stands apart as a Layer 2 crypto, leveraging off-chain processing for faster transactions and ultra-low gas fees. Unlike Shiba Inu, which has focused on token burns and ecosystem upgrades, or Pepe, which remains driven by volatility without significant technical progress, Layer Brett is built for performance and scale. 

Brett (original) on Base had meme appeal but lacked real utility, while Layer Brett delivers both meme power and actual blockchain scalability.

Here are some of its unique features driving investors’ attention:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: Near-instant, low-cost transactions and high security.
  • Presale access: Buy $LBRETT early using ETH, USDT, or BNB—current price $0.0042.
  • Massive staking rewards: Early adopters can earn over 20,000% APY, with some rates topping 55,000%.
  • Community-first approach: A $1 million giveaway and transparent tokenomics.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers in the Next 100x crypto hunt

Presale participants in Layer Brett can stake $LBRETT immediately through the dApp, taking advantage of staking yields that dwarf those available from Dogecoin, Bonk, or even Solana. Early buyers benefit from amplified rewards, reflecting Layer Brett’s focus on incentivizing active participation. The project’s transparent tokenomics—10 billion total supply, with 30% for presale and 25% for staking—ensure that growth is community-driven and sustainable.

While coins like Pepe and Bonk have seen dramatic, hype-driven rallies followed by steep corrections, and Shiba Inu continues to build its ecosystem, Layer Brett brings something new. 

By combining the best aspects of memecoin energy with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, it avoids the pitfalls that have limited Dogecoin and Brett (original) to price speculation and community sentiment. By layering Brett’s off-chain transaction processing and a DAO-focused roadmap, it sets itself apart from all previous meme tokens.

Solana price is skyrocketing, but Layer Brett has captured the market’s attention

Solana has earned respect for its technical performance and developer growth, sitting at $194.30 with a $104.98 billion market cap. Yet, the market’s gaze is shifting—many see Layer Brett as the next 100x crypto because of its lower cap, high staking incentives, and Layer 2 architecture. 

Source: Sosovalue

Unlike Pepe, Bonk, or Dogecoin, Layer Brett’s presale offers an entry point before mainstream adoption, making it a prime candidate for the next big crypto bull run.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s explosive presale opportunity

Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. With staking APYs exceeding 20,000%, a $1 million giveaway, and a robust Layer 2 foundation, $LBRETT stands poised to outpace Solana and classic meme tokens like Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Dogecoin, and Brett (original). 

Visit the $LBRETT website to secure your spot in the Next 100x crypto and join the meme revolution where utility meets community.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/trader-who-called-solana-recovery-says-layer-brett-is-the-next-100x-crypto/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02088-2.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0675-3.15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06699+4.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Partager
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000037-28.70%
Allo
RWA$0.005446-1.10%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:20
Partager
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860.28-3.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,645.11-0.51%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility