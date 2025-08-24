Traders Convinced They’ve Found the Next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu

Crypto News

For years, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been the giants of meme coins.

They built massive communities and delivered life-changing returns for early adopters. But heading into 2025, many traders believe that era is giving way to a new contender. The hype is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a project some are already calling the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but with real blockchain utility built in.

Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are slowing down

Dogecoin has held its place as the original meme token, but its utility has barely evolved since launch. Aside from being accepted at a few merchants and championed by Elon Musk, DOGE struggles to move beyond its meme status. Transaction speeds are slower than today’s Layer 2 solutions, and it lacks the kind of staking or DeFi integration that modern investors demand.

Shiba Inu price has followed the same path as other hype-driven coins. It surged into the top 20 on pure speculation, but the momentum has slowed. The team introduced Shibarium and other add-ons to keep the ecosystem alive, yet adoption hasn’t hit the scale investors expected. Instead of delivering the next big breakout, SHIB has turned into a token that most holders are simply sitting on, hoping for another wave of hype rather than real growth.

Why traders are looking at Layer Brett

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are struggling to maintain their energy, Layer Brett is starting with a stronger foundation. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT delivers near-instant transactions and gas fees that cost pennies. This makes it far more practical than meme coins tied to slower or more expensive chains.

The project also launched with staking at its core. Early buyers can lock in tokens through the dApp and earn rewards in the tens of thousands of percent APY, a figure that decreases as more people stake. That urgency is fueling heavy interest during presale, with many traders calling $LBRETT not just the next meme coin but the best crypto presale of 2025.

Why Layer Brett could outpace DOGE and SHIB

The main reason traders are excited about $LBRETT is its ability to combine meme appeal with real blockchain function. Unlike Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB), which rely heavily on community hype, Layer Brett offers both cultural relevance and technical scalability. Its tokenomics are transparent, supply is capped, and it’s anchored to Ethereum for security while running transactions off-chain for speed.

Analysts expect Ethereum Layer 2s to handle over $10 trillion annually by 2027. If that trend continues, Layer Brett will be positioned at the center of meme culture and real adoption — a position neither DOGE nor SHIB currently holds.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu will always have their place in crypto history, but history doesn’t guarantee future returns. Traders searching for the next 100x meme coin are betting that $LBRETT has the edge. With low presale pricing, huge staking incentives, and Layer 2 scalability, it checks the boxes that older meme coins no longer can.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but momentum is building fast. If DOGE and SHIB marked the first chapter of meme coin history, $LBRETT could be the one that defines 2025.

As more traders discover the advantages of utility-based tokens, demand will increase. Visit layerbrett.com today to explore this opportunity. Don’t just watch burns happen. Earn rewards that matter today.

