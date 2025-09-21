The post Traders debate if MUTM could be the next big crypto like ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ethereum eyes $5k as Mutuum Finance raises $16m, emerging as a strong DeFi competitor with its dual-market model. Summary Ethereum eyes $5k as DeFi heats up, while Mutuum Finance raises $16m to launch its dual-market lending protocol. Mutuum combines Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending, boosting liquidity and capital efficiency for users. Lenders earn mtTokens with yield, while borrowers unlock credit without selling assets, keeping market exposure. Ethereum (ETH) is again getting attention with analysts debating whether it will be able to get back to the $5000 mark.  ETH is one of the most prominent crypto assets that have been driving the world of decentralized finance and have formed the backbone of numerous blockchain applications over the years. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project, is attracting a crowd due to its dual-market lending model and advancement towards the launch. It has accrued over $16 million in funding and the observers see it as a potential competitor in the DeFi arena. From ETH’s DeFi unlock to MUTM’s lending unlock The most important innovation in Ethereum was the initiation of smart contracts that led to the introduction of decentralized financial protocols that have become an essential part of the market since then. On the same note, Mutuum Finance is developing a protocol that aims to combine two strategies: a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. The P2C model allows users to deposit stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, DAI, or major tokens, like BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and LINK, in audited smart contracts. This makes borrowers get access to liquidity as the interest rates vary dynamically to ensure that the supply and demand balance. In exchange, lenders are issued with mtTokens, which… The post Traders debate if MUTM could be the next big crypto like ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ethereum eyes $5k as Mutuum Finance raises $16m, emerging as a strong DeFi competitor with its dual-market model. Summary Ethereum eyes $5k as DeFi heats up, while Mutuum Finance raises $16m to launch its dual-market lending protocol. Mutuum combines Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending, boosting liquidity and capital efficiency for users. Lenders earn mtTokens with yield, while borrowers unlock credit without selling assets, keeping market exposure. Ethereum (ETH) is again getting attention with analysts debating whether it will be able to get back to the $5000 mark.  ETH is one of the most prominent crypto assets that have been driving the world of decentralized finance and have formed the backbone of numerous blockchain applications over the years. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project, is attracting a crowd due to its dual-market lending model and advancement towards the launch. It has accrued over $16 million in funding and the observers see it as a potential competitor in the DeFi arena. From ETH’s DeFi unlock to MUTM’s lending unlock The most important innovation in Ethereum was the initiation of smart contracts that led to the introduction of decentralized financial protocols that have become an essential part of the market since then. On the same note, Mutuum Finance is developing a protocol that aims to combine two strategies: a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. The P2C model allows users to deposit stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, DAI, or major tokens, like BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and LINK, in audited smart contracts. This makes borrowers get access to liquidity as the interest rates vary dynamically to ensure that the supply and demand balance. In exchange, lenders are issued with mtTokens, which…

Traders debate if MUTM could be the next big crypto like ETH

2025/09/21 00:14
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Ethereum eyes $5k as Mutuum Finance raises $16m, emerging as a strong DeFi competitor with its dual-market model.

Summary

  • Ethereum eyes $5k as DeFi heats up, while Mutuum Finance raises $16m to launch its dual-market lending protocol.
  • Mutuum combines Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending, boosting liquidity and capital efficiency for users.
  • Lenders earn mtTokens with yield, while borrowers unlock credit without selling assets, keeping market exposure.

Ethereum (ETH) is again getting attention with analysts debating whether it will be able to get back to the $5000 mark. 

ETH is one of the most prominent crypto assets that have been driving the world of decentralized finance and have formed the backbone of numerous blockchain applications over the years. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project, is attracting a crowd due to its dual-market lending model and advancement towards the launch. It has accrued over $16 million in funding and the observers see it as a potential competitor in the DeFi arena.

From ETH’s DeFi unlock to MUTM’s lending unlock

The most important innovation in Ethereum was the initiation of smart contracts that led to the introduction of decentralized financial protocols that have become an essential part of the market since then. On the same note, Mutuum Finance is developing a protocol that aims to combine two strategies: a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace.

The P2C model allows users to deposit stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, DAI, or major tokens, like BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and LINK, in audited smart contracts. This makes borrowers get access to liquidity as the interest rates vary dynamically to ensure that the supply and demand balance. In exchange, lenders are issued with mtTokens, which are receipts with yield and can also be sold as collateral. This design gives an opportunity to have several layers of utility and capital efficiency.

In the meantime, borrowers are able to pledge assets as security to attract credit without disposing them. Using a deposit as an example, a deposit of SOL may unlock liquidity using a loan-to-value parameter, but at the same time retain an exposure to market movements.

Risk-aware expansion through P2P lending

In addition to pooled markets, Mutuum Finance is also working on a Peer-to-Peer lending marketplace to serve less liquid or more risky tokens. In this model, borrowers and lenders negotiate directly but they determine their own rates and terms. This is what is expected to be done with assets like DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, and FLOKI.

Separating these markets, the protocol will ensure the protection of the stability, but also will provide room to the higher-yield opportunities. Loan-to-value ratios are risk-specific, with stablecoins and large-cap tokens usually being allocated higher ratios than the rest of the assets.

Presale progress

The presale of Mutuum Finance is on Phase 6, and the price of the tokens is $0.035. Over 16,450 holders have already been registered with more than $16 million being raised. The next phase is set at $0.040, marking a 15% increase. Early participants from the initial stage at $0.01 have already seen the token price move significantly during the presale rounds.

Security stands as one of the key points in the project. It has been audited by CertiK, and got a Token Scan score of 90 and a Skynet score of 79. There is also a bug bounty program worth $50,000, and there is a $100,000 giveaway which is still in progress. The community itself is also growing, and they have over 12,000 followers on social media.

ETH’s rally vs. MUTM’s upside

Ethereum returning to $5,000 would consolidate its position as one of the best blockchains. On a different note, Mutuum Finance is gaining traction as an emerging project whose roadmap is utility-based with an imminent beta release. Its architecture, which focuses on pooled and peer-to-peer lending, tries to harmonize access, efficiency and risk management.

Exchange listings will follow a post-launch strategy, and the beta of the protocol will coincide with the launching of trading, which means that the next step will focus on the way the protocol works in practice. At the moment, ETH serves as a blueprint to the DeFi, and the presale of MUTM has set it as one of the well-known early-stage projects that are being followed in 2025.

To learn more about Mutuum Finance, visit the website and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/traders-debate-if-mutm-could-be-the-next-big-crypto-like-eth/

