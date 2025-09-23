The post Traders Fair Hong Kong 2025 – A Day for Traders, Investors, and Finance Enthusiasts to Connect and Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders Fair is coming back to Hong Kong this December, and it is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting financial events of the year. The event will take place on December 10, 2025, at the elegant Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, bringing together traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and investors from around the world for a full day of learning, networking, and inspiration. This year’s program is designed to be engaging from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a mix of talk, panel discussions, and practical workshops led by top industry professionals. While the full list of speakers will be announced soon, participants can look forward to hearing from well-known traders, market analysts, and fintech leaders who will share their thoughts. The event will conclude with a special networking party, giving everyone the chance to connect with speakers, sponsors, and fellow traders in a more relaxed setting. Lucky draws, interactive activities, and special giveaways throughout the day will add to the excitement, ensuring that every participant walks away with valuable knowledge and great memories. Traders Fair has become a trusted meeting point for the global trading community, and Hong Kong continues to be one of its most anticipated stops thanks to the city’s position as a leading financial hub. Whether you are just starting your trading journey or are an experienced professional seeking new opportunities, this event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect you with the right people. Join us on December 10, 2025, at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong by Shangri-La. For more information and registration, please visit: https://tradersfair.com/hongkong Follow Us on Social Media: Website: https://tradersfair.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TradersFairInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tradersfair.asiaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradersfair/Twitter: https://x.com/tradersfairYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/finexpo Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before… The post Traders Fair Hong Kong 2025 – A Day for Traders, Investors, and Finance Enthusiasts to Connect and Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders Fair is coming back to Hong Kong this December, and it is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting financial events of the year. The event will take place on December 10, 2025, at the elegant Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, bringing together traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and investors from around the world for a full day of learning, networking, and inspiration. This year’s program is designed to be engaging from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a mix of talk, panel discussions, and practical workshops led by top industry professionals. While the full list of speakers will be announced soon, participants can look forward to hearing from well-known traders, market analysts, and fintech leaders who will share their thoughts. The event will conclude with a special networking party, giving everyone the chance to connect with speakers, sponsors, and fellow traders in a more relaxed setting. Lucky draws, interactive activities, and special giveaways throughout the day will add to the excitement, ensuring that every participant walks away with valuable knowledge and great memories. Traders Fair has become a trusted meeting point for the global trading community, and Hong Kong continues to be one of its most anticipated stops thanks to the city’s position as a leading financial hub. Whether you are just starting your trading journey or are an experienced professional seeking new opportunities, this event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect you with the right people. Join us on December 10, 2025, at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong by Shangri-La. For more information and registration, please visit: https://tradersfair.com/hongkong Follow Us on Social Media: Website: https://tradersfair.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TradersFairInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tradersfair.asiaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradersfair/Twitter: https://x.com/tradersfairYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/finexpo Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before…

Traders Fair Hong Kong 2025 – A Day for Traders, Investors, and Finance Enthusiasts to Connect and Grow

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:51
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9544-1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08496+0.14%
Triathon
GROW$0.035-30.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017343-0.02%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01135-3.89%

Traders Fair is coming back to Hong Kong this December, and it is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting financial events of the year. The event will take place on December 10, 2025, at the elegant Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, bringing together traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and investors from around the world for a full day of learning, networking, and inspiration.

This year’s program is designed to be engaging from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a mix of talk, panel discussions, and practical workshops led by top industry professionals. While the full list of speakers will be announced soon, participants can look forward to hearing from well-known traders, market analysts, and fintech leaders who will share their thoughts.

The event will conclude with a special networking party, giving everyone the chance to connect with speakers, sponsors, and fellow traders in a more relaxed setting. Lucky draws, interactive activities, and special giveaways throughout the day will add to the excitement, ensuring that every participant walks away with valuable knowledge and great memories.

Traders Fair has become a trusted meeting point for the global trading community, and Hong Kong continues to be one of its most anticipated stops thanks to the city’s position as a leading financial hub. Whether you are just starting your trading journey or are an experienced professional seeking new opportunities, this event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect you with the right people.

Join us on December 10, 2025, at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong by Shangri-La.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://tradersfair.com/hongkong

Follow Us on Social Media:

Website: https://tradersfair.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TradersFair
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tradersfair.asia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradersfair/
Twitter: https://x.com/tradersfair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/finexpo

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/traders-fair-hong-kong-2025-a-day-for-traders-investors-and-finance-enthusiasts-to-connect-and-grow/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH