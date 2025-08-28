Traders look for golden opportunity in Remittix presale

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/28 16:46
Wink
LIKE$0.012186-5.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,584.1-0.29%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

ETH has rebounded to $4,600, and while traders stay cautious, investors are scouting fresh opportunities in emerging presales like Remittix.

Table of Contents

  • Why investors are eyeing Remittix presale 
  • Join now
Summary
  • Ethereum has bounced back to $4,600, with traders cautious but investor interest shifting toward new presales.
  • Remittix, a PayFi project on Ethereum, has raised over $21.7m in presale with strong adoption potential.
  • With features like global crypto-to-bank transfers and merchant APIs, RTX positions itself as a practical solution in the $19t payments market.

Following a slight pullback, the Ethereum price (ETH) has bounced back, reclaiming $4,600. Although traders are still cautious, confidence is returning but volatility is still high.

While Ethereum price regains footing, savvy investors quietly diversify into early-stage opportunities. One project that keeps popping up is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi solution currently in presale.

With over $21.7 million raised in presale and a sure CEX listing, investors see a massive profit window.

Why investors are eyeing Remittix presale 

Traders look for golden opportunity in Remittix presale - 1

Historically, a rebound in Ethereum’s price often sends liquidity into altcoins and presales built on the ecosystem. Savvy investors can see this pattern play out and are positioning early.

Remittix presale is one of the most talked-about ICOs of the year. Designed as a PayFi solution on the Ethereum blockchain, it facilitates crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

It leverages local payment networks to allow crypto users to work with local businesses worldwide, bridging a $19 trillion payment gap. RTX is called “XRP 2.0”, considered a strong contender to eclipse Ripple and Stripe.

Remittix has a deflationary tokenomics, with only 750 million RTX (50% of the total supply) available on presale. Priced below $0.10, RTX has raised over $21.7 million in presale, with over 623 million tokens bought.

Remittix highlights:

  • Remittix’s app is set to be launched in Q3. It features live FX rate conversion and staking, allowing users to earn passively.
  • The second centralized exchange listing will be revealed once Remittix has raised $22 million in presale funding.
  • It has a business API for merchants and freelancers to receive crypto payments deposited into their fiat accounts.
  • RTX is positioned for real adoption, not just speculation. 

Join now

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project. To learn more about Remittix, visit the official website. Visit its socials for Remittix’s $250,000 giveaway.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00658-12.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Partager
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,842.62+1.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-1.32%
RedStone
RED$0.4239-1.41%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Partager
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.012556+44.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0694+2.05%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"