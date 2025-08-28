Travis Kelce’s collaboration sends this stock soaring

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:28
Threshold
T$0.01632-0.24%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0095-0.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10063-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1233-0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018206+3.39%

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is back in the spotlight after unveiling its latest celebrity-driven campaign, this time with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The retailer announced the launch of “AE x Tru Kolors,” a collaboration with Kelce’s sportswear and lifestyle brand, featuring more than 90 pieces ranging from vintage-inspired tees to varsity jackets and cashmere sets.

Notably, the news immediately lifted investor sentiment. By midday trading on Tuesday, American Eagle shares were up 4.43% at $12.72, climbing from a previous close of $12.18. Earlier in the day, the stock had risen by as much as 7%. 

The move provided a much-needed boost for AEO stock, which has struggled in 2025 and remains down nearly 25% year-to-date.

AEO one-week stock price. Source: Finbold

Additionally, the partnership also comes at an interesting moment for Kelce, one of the NFL’s most recognizable athletes, who has drawn heightened media attention following his engagement to pop icon Taylor Swift.

Indeed, this isn’t the company’s first high-profile campaign of the year. In August, it partnered with actress Sydney Sweeney in a jeans campaign that stirred controversy but briefly sent the stock soaring 23%.

The Kelce collection will roll out in two phases, with the first drop launching this week and the second in late September.

Wall Street cautious on AEO stock 

At the same time, the NFL star’s partnership comes as Wall Street grows more cautious on the AEO share price. For instance, on Monday, Bank of America Securities cut its rating to ‘Underperform’. 

Analyst Christopher Nardone lowered fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates to $0.65 and $0.95, while trimming the price target from $11 to $10.

The downgrade was driven by concerns that higher tariffs and soft Aerie sales could pressure margins, even as American Eagle leans on celebrity campaigns to reignite buzz. The retailer is set to report fiscal Q2 earnings on September 3, with Wall Street expecting $0.21 per share on $1.24 billion in sales.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/travis-kelces-collaboration-sends-this-stock-soaring/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41672-4.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004364-0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.28%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005018-1.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016842+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement