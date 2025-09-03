Treasury B.V. Raises $147 Million to Build Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Reserve

TLDR

Treasury B.V. Buys 1,000 BTC to Launch Europe’s Biggest Bitcoin Reserve

Dutch Firm Treasury B.V. Raises €126M, Goes All-In on Bitcoin Strategy

Reverse Listing, Bold BTC Bet: Treasury B.V. Eyes European Crypto Lead

Treasury B.V. Launches with 1,000 BTC, Aims to Outpace EU Crypto Giants

With Winklevoss Backing, Treasury B.V. Sets Sights on BTC Treasury Crown

Treasury B.V. has secured €126 million ($147 million) in a private round to build Europe’s largest Bitcoin Reserve. The Dutch firm plans to list on Euronext Amsterdam via a reverse takeover of MKB Nedsense N.V. The move positions Treasury B.V. to lead the regional shift in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Treasury B.V. Enters Market With 1,000 BTC and Bold Strategy

The firm used the full €126 million to purchase over 1,000 BTC, marking its initial Bitcoin Reserve entry. This purchase immediately ranks it among the top corporate Bitcoin holders in Europe. Backed by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, the strategy centers on euro-denominated Bitcoin acquisition.

The firm aims to systematically increase its Bitcoin Reserve through future equity offerings and convertible debt instruments. By structuring itself as a balance sheet company, it intends to make BTC its principal reserve asset. Treasury B.V. also plans to explore Bitcoin yield strategies to generate value from holdings.

The company aims to match and eventually surpass leading European corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Bitcoin Group in Germany holds 3,605 BTC, while Sequans Communications and The Smarter Web Company hold 3,205 and 2,440 BTC, respectively. Treasury’s goal is to outpace all of them over time.

Reverse Listing on Euronext Amsterdam to Cement Public Presence

Treasury B.V. will pursue a reverse listing to become the first European Bitcoin Reserve company listed on a primary exchange. To facilitate the transition, it entered a binding agreement with Dutch-listed MKB Nedsense N.V. The reverse takeover allows Treasury B.V. to bypass traditional IPO requirements.

The listing will trade under the ticker “TRSR” and boost transparency around its Bitcoin Reserve strategy. Treasury B.V. expects the move will draw interest from both traditional and crypto-focused shareholders. The public presence also strengthens the firm’s credibility in the growing market.

The acquisition of the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference expands Treasury B.V.’s community engagement. The firm plans to use the platform for outreach, education, and networking. It is also building a strategic board featuring Bitcoin leaders like Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and David Bailey.

Corporate Bitcoin Reserve Models Expand in Europe

Treasury B.V. follows a rising wave of corporate Bitcoin Reserve models across Europe. Inspired by U.S. firms like Strategy, these companies use balance sheets to hold BTC as a long-term reserve. Public firms now control over 4% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

This trend has accelerated due to the increased adoption of Bitcoin as a financial hedge. In August, KindlyMD merged with Nakamoto Holdings and acquired 5,744 BTC, valued at $679 million. Treasury B.V.’s approach aligns with this broader shift toward Bitcoin-backed capital strategies.

