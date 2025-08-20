Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Support U.S. Debt Demand

Quick Highlights

Treasury Secretary sees stablecoins as future buyers of U.S. debt, especially short-term bills

GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to be fully backed by liquid assets like T-bills

Tether alone holds nearly $100B in T-bills — crypto meets fiscal policy

Stablecoins Targeted as New Treasury Buyers

In a surprising pivot that underscores how deeply crypto has entered mainstream finance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is eyeing stablecoins as a new cornerstone buyer of government debt.

According to the Financial Times, the Treasury has held early talks with leading stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle to encourage them to expand their U.S. Treasury holdings. With federal borrowing costs climbing and foreign demand softening, Washington may now look to the booming stablecoin industry as an unlikely lifeline.

GENIUS Act Unlocks Stablecoins as Major Buyers of T-Bills

The recent GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, gave stablecoins long-awaited legal clarity. The law requires stablecoins to be backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets like U.S. Treasuries and cash.

This means every digital dollar must directly support demand for government debt. Analysts say it’s a clever two-for-one: it protects stablecoin users by tying tokens to the safest assets, while at the same time expanding the buyer base for U.S. debt.

Former Fed economist Julia Coronado noted:

Tether & Circle Gigantic Holdings Could Shift the U.S. Yield Curve

Stablecoins already punch above their weight in bond markets. By early 2025, Tether was holding nearly $100 billion in short-term Treasuries, making it one of the largest non-sovereign buyers in the world.

Tether’s U.S. Treasury Holdings Hit $127B, Top South Korea. Source: Messari

A recent academic paper found that for every 1% increase in Tether’s share of Treasury bills, 1-month yields could drop by 6.3 basis points, saving Washington roughly $15 billion annually in interest costs.

With the stablecoin market projected to grow from $250 billion to $2 trillion, that effect could become systemic. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) and PayPal’s PYUSD are also expected to significantly increase their Treasury exposure.

Stablecoins Lower Costs But May Raise Risk in Turmoil

Not everyone is convinced this experiment will be risk-free. While stablecoins can reduce government borrowing costs, they may also concentrate financial risk.

If a major stablecoin were to lose its peg or face redemption pressure, issuers could be forced to dump Treasuries in bulk—potentially causing a spike in yields and rattling the broader financial system.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned of such “cliff-edge dynamics” in past reports. Even Bessent himself has admitted that regulation must strike a balance: strong enough to protect stability but flexible enough to allow innovation.

How Stablecoins Became the Dollar’s Digital Lifeline

Stablecoins began as a niche solution for crypto traders who needed a dollar substitute. But in 2024, they processed over $28 trillion in payments, outpacing Visa and Mastercard.

Global banks are paying attention. Deutsche Bank predicts stablecoins could “reshape the contours of sovereign debt markets” within the decade. Meanwhile, the IMF has urged caution, highlighting risks of dollar dominance expanding through private stablecoins.

The irony is striking: what started as an alternative to traditional banking may now become a pillar of U.S. fiscal stability.

Will Crypto Save Uncle Sam — or Backfire in a Panic?

Treasury’s bet on stablecoins is bold. If successful, it could expand liquidity, lower interest costs, and cement the U.S. dollar’s dominance in digital form.

But the risks remain: dependence on crypto markets could expose U.S. debt financing to shocks never before seen in traditional bond markets.

For now, Bessent seems confident. With record deficits and strained investors, Washington may have little choice but to welcome stablecoins into the Treasury family.