Treasury secretaries ‘have a history of dueling’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 20:55
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brushed off recent reports of heated arguments inside President Donald Trump’s administration, saying disputes were a part of the normal push-and-pull of policymaking.

“Treasury secretaries dating back to Alexander Hamilton have a history of dueling,” Bessent joked Tuesday to CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think with the President’s team, I turned out a little better for the Treasury’s side this time.”

“With President Trump’s team, just like any the great sports team, you can argue in the locker room, but we get out in the field and do the best for the President and the American people every day,” he said.

Bessent’s remarks come after recent stories detailed a series of fiery confrontations between him and other Trump officials, including Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, over the direction of economic policy and influence in Trump’s orbit. Tempers flared during meetings this summer where Bessent reportedly threatened to punch Pulte in the face.

A hedge fund veteran, Bessent became Treasury Secretary in January. He has been leading trade negotiations for the administration.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/16/bessent-quips-to-cnbc-about-his-reported-heated-clashes-treasury-secretaries-have-a-history-of-dueling.html

