Treasury to Buy 1,000 BTC Backed by Winklevoss, Nakamoto

Key Notes

The company “Treasury” plans to list on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange through a reverse merger with lender MKB Nedsense.

This will make it the first Bitcoin treasury company on a primary European exchange and to make BTC its primary reserve asset.

Treasury already holds 1,000 BTC and intends to use a combination of equity issuance and convertible debt to systematically acquire more.

Treasury, a Euro-denominated Bitcoin



BTC

$111 411







24h volatility:

1.8%





Market cap:

$2.22 T







Vol. 24h:

$43.66 B





company, has secured $147 million in funding, via a private round led by Nakamoto Holdings and Winklevoss Capital.

The company will use the funds to buy more than 1,000 Bitcoins. The firm said that it aims “to be the first Bitcoin treasury company listed on a primary European exchange.”







Treasury Plans Listing on Euronext Amsterdam to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

European firm Treasury, which is now focusing on building its Bitcoin reserves, has announced plans to list on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange through a reverse merger with lender MKB Nedsense.

This is similar to an SPAC merger and bypasses traditional IPO requirements.

Khing Oei, the founder and CEO of Treasury, intends to use a combination of future equity issuance and convertible debt to boost its Bitcoin reserves.

He added that the company’s goal is to make BTC its primary reserve asset. Treasury currently holds an initial allocation of 1,000 BTC, placing it among Europe’s leading corporate Bitcoin holders.

Demand among European firms for Bitcoin as a reserve asset has been increasing recently.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Germany’s Bitcoin Group leads the region with 3,605 BTC worth approximately $400 million, followed by France’s Sequans Communications (3,205 BTC) and the UK’s The Smarter Web Company (2,440 BTC).

Securing Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto

Treasury has secured $147 million in fundraise via a founder-led private funding round, backed by Winklevoss Capital, Nakamoto, UTXO Management, Off The Chain Capital, M1 Capital, Mythos Venture Partners, and over 50 additional investors.

The funding will support Treasury’s capital markets strategy, enabling the firm to use both equity and debt instruments to systematically acquire Bitcoin, generate yield, and execute innovative market initiatives.

This is similar to a playbook followed by Strategy, which recently added 4,048 BTC to its holdings.

Speaking on the development, David Bailey, who will serve as the Treasury Strategic Advisory Board member, said:

As the number of Bitcoin Treasury firms rises, market warnings are also growing about the potential formation of a “death spiral.”

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.



