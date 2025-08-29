$TREE, $CRO, $VVS Dominate Daily Surge with Double-Digit Gains

The crypto market has recently recorded a massive growth, with several assets making remarkable returns. In this respect, $TREE, $CRO, $VVS, $NMR, $RLC, $BR, $CESS, $BICO, $TOWNS, and $CYC have taken the top positions among the crypto gainers. As per the data from Phoenix Group, a crypto analytics provider, the noteworthy upsurges of these crypto assets signify the growing trading volumes across various centralized exchanges. The rally highlights the growing crypto momentum and adoption around the world. It also shows that the money is rotating from high-cap altcoins to low-cap altcoins.

$TREE Stand Atop Daily Gainers with Stunning 79.5% Rise

Specifically, TreeHouse ($TREE) has taken the top position among the daily gainers with a staggering 79.5% price change over the past 24 hours. As a result of this, $TREE’s price has touched $0.55 while its market capitalization accounts for $86.6M. After that, Cronos ($CRO) has emerged as the 2nd top daily gainer, claiming a 53.8% increase in price. With this, it is now changing hands at $0.33, and its market cap has reached the $11.3B mark.

Subsequently, VVS Finance ($VVS) is the 3rd among the crypto gainers as it has surged by 49.7%. Hence, its present price is $0..069 parallel to a market capitalization touching $337.8M. Additionally, Numeraire ($NMR) has occupied the 4th top rank among the daily gainers, touching 41.1% price increase to reach $20.75, and its market cap is $166.1M. Apart from that, IEXEC RLC ($RLC) has gone through a 35.4% upsurge, leading its price to $1.43 while its market cap is $102.5M.

$CYC Bottoms List with 11.7% Increase over 24 Hours

Phoenix Group’s list moves forward to include $Bedrock ($BR), which is now trading at $0.08, with a 29.3% increase. Along with that, CESS ($CESS) has jumped by 24.6% to attain the $0.006 mark in price. Following that, Biconomy ($BICO) is the 8th top daily gainer that is trading at $0.12 after a 14.2% rise. Similarly, TOWNS ($TOWNS) has climbed by 12.5%, raising its price to $0.02. Ultimately, at the end of the top-10 list of gainers, Cycle Network ($CYC) stands with a 11.7% increase, while accounting for $0.08 in price.