Trending: New Forbes List of Alleged SEC Securities Excites XRP Community

Forbes has published its updated list of alleged SEC securities coins, and the XRP community is energized by what it reveals. According to a post by Xaif Crypto on X, XRP is not among the tokens flagged in the report, sparking renewed optimism for Ripple’s supporters.


The ranking showcased major cryptocurrencies like BNB, Solana, Cardano, and TRON, all listed under the alleged securities category. Together, the identified coins carry a market capitalization of $309.72 billion, with the market seeing a slight 0.08 percent decline in daily movement.


What the Forbes Ranking Revealed

BNB led the chart with a market value of $117 billion, followed by Solana at $98 billion. Cardano and TRON also maintained strong positions with over $33 billion in capitalization. Toncoin, NEAR Protocol, Internet Computer, Algorand, Cosmos Hub, and Filecoin rounded out the list.


Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar


In contrast, XRP’s absence stood out and was immediately noticed by traders. Many within the Ripple community viewed it as a clear shift in regulatory perception, potentially marking a turning point in how the asset is classified.



Community Reactions to the Update

XRP supporters quickly took to social media to share their thoughts. User @BrokenMuzzle reacted by noting that it “only took 3 bull markets, 7 years, and 150m.” for them to realize. Another user, @Mattyokoh3, emphasized that XRP seems “in a League of its own,” pointing out the ongoing debate about whether it functions as a security or a utility asset.


He also suggested that “CoinMarketCap should create its category” for XRP, reflecting the community’s sentiment that the token occupies a unique position in the industry.


Market Impact and Outlook

The reactions highlight how closely XRP’s regulatory journey is followed. Its omission from the list has boosted confidence among supporters who believe this distinction could attract greater institutional involvement.


Meanwhile, other assets still flagged as alleged securities remain under scrutiny, keeping regulatory challenges at the forefront of market dynamics.


The Forbes update has been received as encouraging news by Ripple’s supporters. With XRP missing from the alleged securities list, community voices continue to celebrate what they see as an important step forward.


Also Read: North Korean Hackers Steal $23M from UK Crypto Exchange in Major Breach


