TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 01:07
TrendX, a cutting-edge Web3+AI entity, has partnered with Trusta AI, a pioneer innovator that merges the AI and blockchain technologies. The main purpose of this collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with the latest AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI. As TrendX’s official X announcement reveals, the development is poised to create a more efficient, safer, and smarter Web3 network. Hence, the move is anticipated to pave the way for more dependable interactions within the Web3 ecosystem.

TrendX and Trusta AI Partnership Drives AI-Blockchain Merger to Advance Web3 Infrastructure

In partnership with Trusta AI, TrendX intends to integrate blockchain and AI technologies to pave the way for the next digital transformation wave. In this respect, the mission of Trusta AI is to utilize the advanced AI breakthroughs to improve trustworthiness, efficiency, and security of decentralized mechanisms. While TrendX delivers resilient infrastructure baking, the duo attempts to guarantee the evolution of Web3 into a relatively user-friendly, scalable, and transparent environment.

Strengthening Risk Reduction and Decentralization in Web3 Landscape

According to TrendX, the partnership with Trusta AIs is poised to merge the expertise of both the entities to strengthen individual users and enterprises with AI-backed trust layers. This aims to boost confidence and engagement with the decentralized services and cryptocurrency transactions. Overall, the development pays considerable attention to enrich Web3 ecosystem with enhanced decentralization and reduced risks to improve digital interactions with a huge trust.

