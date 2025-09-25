Trezor has introduced maximal extractable value (MEV) protection in Trezor Suite, aiming to reduce manipulative transaction practices for users across several supported networks. Trezor Partners With Merkle.io to Shield Suite Transactions From MEV Bots Trezor, the hardware wallet brand under Satoshilabs, said the feature is now integrated directly into its desktop app, routing transactions through […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trezor-launches-mev-protection-for-more-predictable-crypto-transactions/