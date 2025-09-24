Trezor Suite introduces MEV protection: more secure and reliable crypto transactions

Trezor, a pioneering company in the field of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, has announced the launch of a new feature set to revolutionize user experience: MEV protection integrated directly into Trezor Suite.



This innovation, presented on September 24 in Prague, offers advanced defense against manipulations and unfair practices that threaten the security and reliability of transactions on blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base.

What is MEV and why it represents a risk

In the world of cryptocurrencies, every transaction on the blockchain can hide pitfalls that are not easily visible to common users. Among these, one of the most insidious is the phenomenon known as Maximal Extractable Value (MEV).



This is a practice through which bots and malicious actors manipulate the order of transactions, with the aim of maximizing their own profits at the expense of users. The consequences? Higher fees, worse prices, and, in some cases, failed transactions.

These attacks, such as front-running and sandwich attacks, undermine user trust and make the use of cryptocurrencies more complex and stressful. Until today, protection from these threats was often reserved for more experienced users, leaving many investors exposed to hidden risks.

How MEV Protection Works in Trezor Suite

The new MEV protection of Trezor Suite represents a concrete response to these issues. Thanks to the collaboration with the technological infrastructure of Merkle.io, transactions are routed through secure and private channels. This system prevents bots from intercepting and manipulating operations, thus ensuring greater privacy and security.

One of the most appreciated aspects of this feature is its complete integration into the operational flow of Trezor Suite: no additional configuration is required from the user. Each transaction is automatically protected, allowing users to send, exchange, and trade cryptocurrencies without worrying about hidden attacks.

The tangible benefits for users

The introduction of MEV protection brings with it a series of tangible benefits:

Reduced slippage during token swap, meaning a smaller difference between the expected price and the actual transaction price. Fewer failed transactions, thanks to the elimination of manipulations that often cause errors and loss of funds. More predictable and transparent trading results, with fair prices and no surprises.

According to Lauri Hänninen, Product Marketing Lead at Trezor, “this launch strengthens Trezor’s commitment to providing secure, reliable, and seamless crypto experiences to our community. With integrated MEV protection, our users can operate with greater confidence and control.”

A step forward in Trezor’s mission

MEV protection represents just the latest piece of a broader strategy of continuous product development by Trezor. The company, founded in 2013, was the first to introduce the concept of self-custody for bitcoin, offering open-source devices that allow users to store their cryptocurrencies securely and independently.

Over the years, Trezor has expanded its offerings with a range of hardware and software products designed to enhance user security, both for beginners and experts. In 2023, the company also launched the Trezor Academy, an educational initiative aimed at grassroots communities to promote safe and informed participation in the crypto ecosystem.

Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company committed to innovation in the bitcoin and crypto sector. The goal is clear: to provide practical tools and concrete solutions that meet the real needs of users in a constantly evolving sector.

A response to the security needs of the crypto community

The integration of MEV protection in Trezor Suite marks a significant step forward in the fight against manipulative practices that plague the most used blockchains.



In a context where security and transparency are increasingly demanded by users, Trezor confirms its leadership in the sector, offering cutting-edge solutions that simplify and make cryptocurrency management more secure.

For those using Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, or Base, the new feature represents an additional guarantee: the ability to operate with the certainty that their transactions are protected from invisible attacks and unfair practices. A fundamental step towards a truly reliable and uncompromising crypto experience.