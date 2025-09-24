Trezor Suite Launches MEV Protection for Safer, More Reliable Transactions

Users can now swap, trade, and send crypto with confidence thanks to built-in protection against blockchain manipulators.

Prague, Czech Republic – September 24th – Trezor, the original crypto hardware wallet company, has announced the release of MEV Protection in Trezor Suite. This new feature shields users’ Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base transactions from bots and exploitative practices in addition to delivering smoother and more reliable experiences when sending or swapping crypto.

Understanding MEV and why protection matters

When making a blockchain transaction, users often face hidden risks. Bots and bad actors can manipulate transaction ordering resulting in higher fees, worse prices, or failed swaps. This practice, known as Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), undermines user confidence and can make crypto use unnecessarily stressful.

With MEV Protection now integrated directly into Trezor Suite, transactions are routed through secure and private channels — powered by infrastructure partner Merkle.io. This prevents front-running, sandwich attacks, and other exploitative behaviors, giving Trezor users more control and peace of mind.

How MEV Protection works inside Trezor Suite

The feature requires no additional configuration because it’s fully built into Trezor Suite’s transaction flow. By keeping transactions hidden from predatory bots, MEV Protection helps users achieve:

Lower slippage when swapping tokens

when swapping tokens Fewer failed transactions

Predictable and fair trade outcomes

“This launch reinforces Trezor’s dedication to providing secure, reliable, and seamless crypto experiences to our community,” said Lauri Hänninen Trezor’s Product Marketing Lead. “With MEV Protection integrated into Trezor Suite, our users can trade, swap and transact with greater confidence and control.”

The feature is part of Trezor Suite’s continuous product development, focused on delivering practical security improvements that directly address user needs.

About Trezor

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of self-custody for crypto assets, empowering individuals with an open-source device that enables secure and independent storage of cryptocurrencies.

Trezor has expanded to offer a range of hardware and software products that enhance user security, from crypto novices to experts. In 2023, the company launched Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at educating grassroots communities about safe participation in the crypto ecosystem.

Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company focused on bitcoin and crypto innovation.

Contact

Maryna Iliukhina

PR Manager at Trezor

[email protected]

@LinkedIn_marynailiukhina