Trezor Suite Now Supports WalletConnect for Secure Access to dApps

Users can now connect their Trezor to decentralized applications (dApps) directly from Trezor Suite — with all actions verified on their hardware wallet.

Prague, Czech Republic – August 20, 2025 – Trezor, the original crypto hardware wallet company, has integrated WalletConnect into Trezor Suite. This integration enables users to securely interact with a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple blockchains, without exposing their private keys or compromising security.

With WalletConnect, users can now interact with popular dApps directly from Trezor Suite, including:

• Uniswap – swap tokens on Ethereum and Layer 2 networks

• 1inch – find the best rates across multiple DEXs

• Aave – lend and borrow crypto assets

• Lido – stake ETH or SOL with ease

• OpenSea – trade NFTs securely

“As decentralized apps continue to evolve, we want to ensure Trezor users can explore them without sacrificing the principles of self-custody,” said Matej Zak, CEO at Trezor. “This integration strengthens that balance between usability and security — keeping users in control while expanding what they can do from Trezor Suite.”

Key Benefits

Private keys never leave your Trezor: All actions are confirmed on the device

All actions are confirmed on the device Expanded dApp access: Use DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more

Use DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more Multi-chain support: Compatible with Ethereum, Solana, and other WalletConnect-enabled networks

Compatible with Ethereum, Solana, and other WalletConnect-enabled networks No additional wallets or backups required: Works with your existing Trezor

Works with your existing Trezor Seamless experience: Connect directly from the Trezor Suite interface

WalletConnect is now available in the latest version of Trezor Suite and supports all current Trezor hardware wallets.

About Trezor

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of self-custody for crypto assets, empowering individuals with an open-source device that enables secure and independent storage of cryptocurrencies.



Trezor has expanded to offer a range of hardware and software products that enhance user security, from crypto novices to experts. In 2023, the company launched Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at educating grassroots communities about safe participation in the crypto ecosystem.

Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company focused on bitcoin and crypto innovation.

Contact

Maryna Iliukhina

PR Manager at Trezor

[email protected]

@LinkedIn_marynailiukhina