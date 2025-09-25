The post Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nicola-Jane is a self-confessed word nerd and writer based in Cape Town, South Africa, with a background (spanning more years than she would like to admit) in writing and editing in the realm of technology, business and finance. Intrigued by crypto and the crazy-vast possibilities of blockchain, she has a special place in her heart for meme coins. Fueled by excessive amounts of coffee, she gets quite excited about all things Industry 4.0 and the incredible potential it holds – even if it means robots taking over the world one day. In her spare time, she tends to give in to her sudoku obsession, while dreaming up travel plans to destinations near and far… Except ones that involve camping. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/franklin-templetons-benji-bnb-expansion-fuels-fomo-around-maxi-doge/The post Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nicola-Jane is a self-confessed word nerd and writer based in Cape Town, South Africa, with a background (spanning more years than she would like to admit) in writing and editing in the realm of technology, business and finance. Intrigued by crypto and the crazy-vast possibilities of blockchain, she has a special place in her heart for meme coins. Fueled by excessive amounts of coffee, she gets quite excited about all things Industry 4.0 and the incredible potential it holds – even if it means robots taking over the world one day. In her spare time, she tends to give in to her sudoku obsession, while dreaming up travel plans to destinations near and far… Except ones that involve camping. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/franklin-templetons-benji-bnb-expansion-fuels-fomo-around-maxi-doge/

Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:25
Binance Coin
BNB$994.71-1.56%
Allo
RWA$0.008935+12.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.007836-2.65%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23294-4.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-6.09%

Nicola-Jane is a self-confessed word nerd and writer based in Cape Town, South Africa, with a background (spanning more years than she would like to admit) in writing and editing in the realm of technology, business and finance. Intrigued by crypto and the crazy-vast possibilities of blockchain, she has a special place in her heart for meme coins. Fueled by excessive amounts of coffee, she gets quite excited about all things Industry 4.0 and the incredible potential it holds – even if it means robots taking over the world one day. In her spare time, she tends to give in to her sudoku obsession, while dreaming up travel plans to destinations near and far… Except ones that involve camping.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/franklin-templetons-benji-bnb-expansion-fuels-fomo-around-maxi-doge/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation